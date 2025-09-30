How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Restore Childhood with "15 Days" and Protesting COVID School Closures
0:00
-1:01:33

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Restore Childhood with "15 Days" and Protesting COVID School Closures

An interview with Natalya Murakhver, founder of Restore Childhood and producer of "15 Days" - a new documentary about how COVID lockdowns harmed our kids (69 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Natalya Murakhver's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
and
Natalya Murakhver
Sep 30, 2025
∙ Paid
5
Share

Comrades: 15 days to slow the spread turned into 500+ days of harmful school closures. Natalya Murakhver started Restore Childhood and produced the new documentary 15 DAYS: The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures, which has received almost a million views in a week. She even spoke directly to Randi Weingarten after sliding into her DMs.

In our conversation, we discuss:

  • Her family’s escape from the Soviet Union when she was a child, growing up in Brooklyn during the 80s, and assimilating into American culture and free speech

  • Why she was inspired to stand up for her children during COVID, how it red pilled her to leftist lies, and led to her making 15 Days for all the families who were impacted

  • The coordination between the teachers’ unions, CDC, and the Biden regime to censor dissidents and extort $200 billion taxpayer funds for a false reopening

  • What it was like to meet Randi Weingarten for drinks and how she pretended to listen to parents’ concerns but did nothing

  • Countering the propaganda and “experts” of “flatten the curve”, “out of an abundance of caution”, “resilient” children, and “stay home save lives”

  • How parents rallied together and continue to advocate for parental rights, despite Merrick Garland branding them as extremists

  • What kids learned from COVID tyranny and the collateral damage of isolation

  • What the proper accountability should be for teachers’ unions and anyone involved in harming kids

  • Reversing the damage and restoring trust in our education system

  • Potential sequels featuring 60 families, teachers, and journalists she interviewed for the documentary: NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Dr. Scott Atlas, former Trump White House COVID advisor; former NPR education reporter Anya Kamenetz; USC professor Dr. Morgan Polikoff; author Martin Gurri; tech addiction expert Dr. Nicholas Kardaras; legendary New York City basketball coach Ron Naclerio; and Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice

Watch and amplify the film on X here:

WATCH 15 DAYS ON X

For more information on the film and Restore Childhood, check out:

15daysfilm.com

https://restorechildhood.com/

Restore Childhood’s Newsletter
🎉300,000+ Views in 48 Hours
The numbers don’t lie: Over 300,000 people have watched 15 DAYS on X in less than two days. We’re going viral because this story matters…
Read more
5 days ago · 14 likes · Natalya Murakhver
Restore Childhood’s Newsletter
“15 Days” is LIVE RIGHT NOW
After 3.5 years, 15 Days is finally here…
Read more
7 days ago · 8 likes · Natalya Murakhver
Image

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture