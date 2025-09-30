Comrades: 15 days to slow the spread turned into 500+ days of harmful school closures. Natalya Murakhver started Restore Childhood and produced the new documentary 15 DAYS: The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures, which has received almost a million views in a week. She even spoke directly to Randi Weingarten after sliding into her DMs.

In our conversation, we discuss:

Her family’s escape from the Soviet Union when she was a child, growing up in Brooklyn during the 80s, and assimilating into American culture and free speech

Why she was inspired to stand up for her children during COVID, how it red pilled her to leftist lies, and led to her making 15 Days for all the families who were impacted

The coordination between the teachers’ unions, CDC, and the Biden regime to censor dissidents and extort $200 billion taxpayer funds for a false reopening

What it was like to meet Randi Weingarten for drinks and how she pretended to listen to parents’ concerns but did nothing

Countering the propaganda and “experts” of “flatten the curve”, “out of an abundance of caution”, “resilient” children, and “stay home save lives”

How parents rallied together and continue to advocate for parental rights, despite Merrick Garland branding them as extremists

What kids learned from COVID tyranny and the collateral damage of isolation

What the proper accountability should be for teachers’ unions and anyone involved in harming kids

Reversing the damage and restoring trust in our education system

Potential sequels featuring 60 families, teachers, and journalists she interviewed for the documentary: NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Dr. Scott Atlas, former Trump White House COVID advisor; former NPR education reporter Anya Kamenetz; USC professor Dr. Morgan Polikoff; author Martin Gurri; tech addiction expert Dr. Nicholas Kardaras; legendary New York City basketball coach Ron Naclerio; and Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice

