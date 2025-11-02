How To Predict the 2025 Elections

Comrades: Remember to vote in local elections. They affect your life far more than national elections, but turnout is abysmal. That is why most blue cities and states are ruled by commissars. Election wizard Capt. Seth Keshel joins me to today to discuss the November 4, 2025 elections. He is the most accurate forecaster in the game.
In our conversation, we discuss:
Solving the turnout problem in non-presidential elections
How accurate are prediction markets compared to polls and voter registration?
NYC: Zohrantifada vs. Cuomo and Sliwa, Alvin Bragg vs.for DA
Virginia: Winsome Sears vs. Abigail Spanberger and the Jay Jones effect of wanting to shoot Republicans and their kids
New Jersey: Jack Ciattarelli vs. Mikie Sherrill - crossover and independent voter wild card
Minneapolis: Jacob Frey vs. Omar Fateh
California: Prop 50 redistricting, voter roll purges, and DOJ election monitoring for the margin of fraud
Red state redistricting in response to California, potential Supreme Court ruling, and rigged 2020 census
2026 Midterm preview