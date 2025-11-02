How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Predict the 2025 Elections
0:00
-1:04:53

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Predict the 2025 Elections

Interview with Capt. Seth Keshel to forecast the upcoming November 4 elections in NYC, VA, NJ, MN, CA, and a 2026 Midterm preview (64 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Capt. Seth Keshel's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
and
Capt. Seth Keshel
Nov 02, 2025
∙ Paid
3
5
Share

Comrades: Remember to vote in local elections. They affect your life far more than national elections, but turnout is abysmal. That is why most blue cities and states are ruled by commissars. Election wizard Capt. Seth Keshel joins me to today to discuss the November 4, 2025 elections. He is the most accurate forecaster in the game.

In our conversation, we discuss:

  • Solving the turnout problem in non-presidential elections

  • How accurate are prediction markets compared to polls and voter registration?

  • NYC: Zohrantifada vs. Cuomo and Sliwa, Alvin Bragg vs.

    Maud Maron
    for DA

  • Virginia: Winsome Sears vs. Abigail Spanberger and the Jay Jones effect of wanting to shoot Republicans and their kids

  • New Jersey: Jack Ciattarelli vs. Mikie Sherrill - crossover and independent voter wild card

  • Minneapolis: Jacob Frey vs. Omar Fateh

  • California: Prop 50 redistricting, voter roll purges, and DOJ election monitoring for the margin of fraud

  • Red state redistricting in response to California, potential Supreme Court ruling, and rigged 2020 census

  • 2026 Midterm preview

Election Fraud Data | Captain Seth Keshel | A StoneWall's Perspective
Captain K's Corner
The Massive Impact of Eliminating Racially Drawn Congressional Districts
Before the NFL was unwatchable, I enjoyed watching Peyton Manning quarterback the Colts. Peyton had the size and a solid arm, but what truly set him apart was the engine in between his ears. He assessed the line of scrimmage and the pass coverage at an unparalleled level and quite often no one, the Colts included, had any idea what play would be run until Manning himself called it at the line…
Read more
16 days ago · 56 likes · 16 comments · Capt. Seth Keshel
Captain K's Corner
One Year Ago: The Gray Lady Takes Her Shot
On October 15, 2024, The New York Times published an article titled, “Meet the Election Denier Forecasting the 2024 Race,” which was a feature story focused on the work of yours truly. The piece ran a week later on the print cover of the business section, which I’ve never been able to secure a copy of to frame in my office. Solid villain cover photo t…
Read more
15 days ago · 92 likes · 45 comments · Capt. Seth Keshel
How To Elect a Girlboss Governor

How To Elect a Girlboss Governor

Yuri Bezmenov
·
Oct 21
Read full story
How To Spot a DODO - Demographically Obsolete Democrat Oaf

How To Spot a DODO - Demographically Obsolete Democrat Oaf

Yuri Bezmenov
·
Oct 30
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture