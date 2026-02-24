The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy was full of white pill inspiration. Some subversion was mixed in. Here are the biggest winners and losers on the ice and snow.

Winner: Team USA Hockey

The American men’s hockey team won gold for the first time since the 1980 Miracle on Ice. Our women’s team also won gold against Canada with the same dramatic scoreline - 2-1 in sudden death overtime. All of the players were proud to represent their country, unlike some of their compatriots (more on that later). The heroic storylines and images will echo for generations.

Jack Hughes scored the deciding goal in overtime, just as his brother Quinn did in the quarterfinals against Sweden. He gave a patriotic interview with blood, sweat, and missing teeth: “This is all about our country… I love the USA, I love our teammates… I’m so proud to be American today.” 20 years after cheering on their father at the Olympics, the gritty Tkachuk brothers became champions. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck was the MVP, making 40 saves one more impossible than the next.

Yet the most tear-jerking moment came during the post-game celebrations. The team honored Johnny Gaudreau, their brother who was killed by a drunk driver last year. They featured his jersey and two young children in the iconic team photo.

Loser: Canada

When Canada hosted the Winter Olympics in 2010, they won 14 gold medals. This year, they only had 5 golds. One of those was stolen by their cheating, gaslighting men’s curling team. They have the physiognomy and behavior of a male feminist convention. Turns out a communist nation centered around DEI, ESG, LGBTQ, MAiD, and mass migration doesn’t produce excellence. They are too busy hating America to stop their country from turning into a CCP and India-owned frozen communist hellscape. Elbows up!

Winner: Alysa Liu

The American figure skater won two gold medals and the country’s heart. Her father Arthur fled China after the Tiananmen Square massacre. He shielded her from CCP subversion and was outspoken about their insidious intimidation to silence their criticism. She retired several years ago due to burnout and came back on her terms to skate with joy. This is what the American dream looks like.

Loser: Eileen Gu

In stark contrast to Alysa Liu, Eileen Gu is a gold digging traitor. She was also born and raised in America, but chose to represent China because the CCP paid her millions. No MSM court eunuchs dared to ask her what she thinks of Xi Jinping’s human rights record. Yet they badgered every American athlete to denounce Trump and ICE. She should be deported. As the ultimate globalist shill, she is more loyal to money and her luxury brand sponsors than any nation - Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, Porsche. Even Chinese citizens resent the special treatment she is afforded.

Winner: Italy

The opening and closing ceremonies paid homage to Italy’s beautiful culture. They featured tenor Andrea Bocelli, operatic music, and fashion models donning Armani in their flag’s red, white, and green. The closing ceremony was themed “Beauty in Action” and staged with theatrical gusto in Verona’s Roman arena. Spectacular aesthetics - bravissimo!

Loser: France

Italy’s uplifting performance stood in stark contrast to France’s demonic demoralization at the 2024 Summer Olympics. France is also hosting the next Winter Olympics in the Alps in 2030. Will they redeem themselves? Which way, Europeans?

Winner: Francesca Lollobrigida

Italian speed skater Francesca Lollobrigida won Italy’s first gold medal by setting an Olympic record on her 35th birthday. She celebrated with her young son Tomasso, who stole the show. Hope it inspires more people to have babies. The host nation set records in gold (10) and total medals (30).

Winner: Dual mogul dads

Dual moguls made a spectacular Olympics debut. The three medalists brought their wives and children up to the podium together. Japan’s Ikuma Horishima defied death and gravity to finish his race backwards after nearly wiping out into a jump.

Winner: Norwegian cross country skiers

Johannes Klaebo smashed the record for most gold medals won in one Winter Olympics (6), and in a career (11). He ran uphill in skis at 6-minute mile pace. Now he is a meme legend as well. Norway claimed a record-setting 41 medals, 18 of which were gold. Insane for a country of only 5 million.

Winner: Dutch speed skaters

Models in orange spandex slicing through the ice at 30 miles per hour will always catch the eye. They racked up 10 gold medals and 20 overall. Jake Paul rescued the most attractive one from the suicidal 30% unrealized capital gains tax.

Winner: Slovenian ski jumpers

The Prevc family’s four siblings all won Olympic medals in ski jumping. Slovenia has also produced one of the world’s best basketball players and the First Lady. Impressive for a country of 2 million.

Loser: AWFL American Whiners

Winter sports self select for wealthy white families who live in homogenous areas. That demographic virtue signals hard about luxury beliefs. Since they don’t get much publicity or salary outside of the Olympics, they used it as a platform to narcissistically criticize the country. LGBTQ figure skater Amber Glenn, Boba Asian snowboarder Chloe Kim, trust fund skier Mikaela Shiffrin, were the most prominent. The most pathetic was backup curler Rich Ruohonen, who is a 54 year old libtard lawyer from Minnesota playing to stereotype. Unsurprisingly, none of them won gold except Shiffrin.

Chloe Kim’s father’s face says it all:

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood set a ratio record on The Huffington Post.

Winner: Mongolia’s outfits

Blending style, tradition, and function.

Loser: Los Angeles 2028

Barring a miracle, the LA Summer Olympics will be a disaster. Mayor Karen Bass is an inept socialist who burned the city down. LA 2028 Chair Casey Wasserman is a classic Commiefornia sleazebag like Doug Emhoff, who womanizes while virtue signaling about toxic masculinity. Despite his appearance in the Epstein files asking Ghislaine about massages, he has not been fired. Hollywood will infuse every ceremony and ad with demoralization. The world will see how one of America’s greatest cities has devolved into a slum.

The final medal count:

