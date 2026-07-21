How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Dante's avatar
Dante
17h

I have a lot of gratitude for Catholic Spain. The brilliance they displayed during the World Cup matches and the devout faith in Christ they showed.

California would not have Catholic cities if it wasn’t for Spain. The dirty communists always try to destroy what is beautiful and good.

Spain and California are beautiful and good, they need to remember that. I hope and pray they defeat the communists and globalists and return to their roots.

This is what it means to be great again, to go back to before the communists took over.

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Tonto Branco's avatar
Tonto Branco
16h

I was quite pleased to see Argentina lose. Somewhere in hell, Satan wept.

Messi should have seen red in the opening match of the tournament, but FIFA has spent two decades treating him with kid gloves.

Two of Argentina's titles were frankly stolen (1978 with bribes paid to Peru to throw the game and 1986 with Maradona's infamous "hand of God" goal.) In Maradona you had a crazy, drug addicted, wife-beating, Peronist; a truly awful human being. The poor sportsmanship shown at the end of Sunday's game in which Paredes went around like the thug he is shoving Spanish players around was not a "one-off" event. That is par for the course with the Argentines.

They should've also been punished for bringing out that silly "Las Islas Malvinas Son Argentinas" banner at the end of their match against England. News must travel slowly in Argentina.

That said, I wish the Argentinian people success under Milei. They have a beautiful country, with rich farmland, deep traditions and tremendous potential. I simply prefer to see them lose on the pitch.

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