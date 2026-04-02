A Struggle Session with The Liberal Patriot

Ruy Teixeira published The Liberal Patriot for 5 years before shutting it down last week. He is senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and was previously at the Center for American Progress. In our conversation, we discuss:
What America’s 200th birthday in 1976 was like
How much America has changed since he wrote The Emerging Democratic Majority in 2002
What the book got right and wrong
Who are the remaining “moderate” Dems and who runs the party - Obama, Clinton, and Biden are all considered far right now
Why Democrats don’t listen or learn, keep dying on unpopular 80/20 hills, and stopped funding heterodox thinking with overt woke
Predictions for 2026 and 2028
Priorities for the politically homeless and what turns potential defectors off about the Republicans
The role of think tanks in shaping public opinion
What is next for him
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