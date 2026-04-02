How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
A Struggle Session with The Liberal Patriot
0:00
-1:05:44

A Struggle Session with The Liberal Patriot

An interview with Ruy Teixeira about why he shut down his Substack and the future of the Democrat party (66 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Ruy Teixeira's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov and Ruy Teixeira
Apr 02, 2026

Ruy Teixeira published The Liberal Patriot for 5 years before shutting it down last week. He is senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and was previously at the Center for American Progress. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • What America’s 200th birthday in 1976 was like

  • How much America has changed since he wrote The Emerging Democratic Majority in 2002

  • What the book got right and wrong

  • Who are the remaining “moderate” Dems and who runs the party - Obama, Clinton, and Biden are all considered far right now

  • Why Democrats don’t listen or learn, keep dying on unpopular 80/20 hills, and stopped funding heterodox thinking with overt woke

  • Predictions for 2026 and 2028

  • Priorities for the politically homeless and what turns potential defectors off about the Republicans

  • The role of think tanks in shaping public opinion

  • What is next for him

The Liberal Patriot
No Learning Please, We’re Democrats!
Last July, I wrote a piece asking, in the wake of Democrats’ catastrophic defeat in the 2024 election and the obvious need for serious party-wide change, “Is Our Democrats Learning?” At the time, I saw little evidence that Democratic learning was, in fact, taking place…
Read more
11 days ago · 1013 likes · Ruy Teixeira

d

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture