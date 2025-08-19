Comrades: “Affordable housing” and “green energy” are Communist double-speak for land seizure.

Many blue states are implementing affordable housing and green energy mandates. They claim to be helping the poor and saving us from climate change. In reality, they are stealing property to give to their cronies while destroying quality of life and the environment. The goal is to turn every inch of productive private land into slums, solar panels, and wind turbines that they control and profit from.

In California, Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass are dancing on the ashes of the Pacific Palisades. Their criminal incompetence and neglect caused one of the nation’s most beautiful towns to burn down. While residents are struggling to obtain permits to rebuild, the uniparty commissars in charge have wasted no time prioritizing bills to designate the charred land affordable housing. Yet another “conspiracy theory” has become an ugly reality. They have paused for now following protests, but there is no doubt they will keep trying. “The greater good” is demoralized doublespeak for theft and misery.

In New Jersey, 5 Democrats running the council of a small town called Cranbury are plowing forward to seize a 175-year-old family farm. Similar to California, Governor Phil Murphy passed legislation requiring every town to build more affordable housing. NJ is already the country’s most densely populated state, but now must add 146,000 units by 2035. Local governments are tearing their communities apart by choosing locations that the state will fund. In Cranbury, they have decided to turn 12 acres of pristine farmland into 130 apartments. Now they are forcing farmer Andy Henry to sell or get kicked out under eminent domain. Agriculture Secretary of Brooke Rollins has launchd an investigation into the town council to help protect the farm.

The farm (1234 S River Road) is already surrounded by overdevelopment: NJ Turnpike, warehouses, hotels, and a high density retirement communities.

Thankfully, the proposed wind farms down the Jersey shore have been cancelled after killing whales and pissing off residents.

In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer passed bills to curtail local officials’ authority to reject renewable energy projects in their communities. This is the next phase after passing laws to force state utilities to get 100% of their power from “clean” sources by 2040. To achieve that utopian goal, Michigan will need to turn 200,000+ acres of land to wind and solar development. The Michigan Public Service Commission, an unelected and unaccountable agency stacked with cronies, will settle any disputes between local governments and state-backed developers. Imagine how many farms and forests will be turned into toxic eyesores. Energy bills will spike and blackouts will be widespread. The Republican-controlled state House has passed a repeal of Whitmer’s bill, but she is sure to veto it.

Affordable housing and green energy are not “public goods”. They ruin towns, destroy property values, and raise taxes and cost of living. “Abundance” is another doublespeak term for leftist cronyism. Eminent domain is a weapon that they use both ways. They are for it when it benefits them. When it is needed for ambitious projects like new futuristic cities and high speed rail, they fight the projects tooth and nail with regulations and lawfare. They grind gears to a halt and line their own pockets in the meantime.

