Comrades: AI will terminate ESG, DEI, and H1B - it’s time to build with real abundance and affordability.

The genie is out of the bottle. AI is impacting every part of our economy and society. We must prepare for the positive and negative downstream effects. Let’s start with the good news. By pure logic, AI will subvert three of the left’s pillars: ESG, DEI, and H1B. The Trump administration has an opportunity to reclaim affordability and abundance with sound policies and messaging. Make the optimistic bull case for the AI transition. Renew focus on domestic issues like cheaper energy, lower taxes, and higher wages that protect American workers. The midterms are at stake. We cannot afford the doomer bear case where the socialists weaponize inequality to cement power with an impoverished welfare class.

ESG and “Green” Energy

AI requires massive amounts of energy. “Green” options like solar panels and windmills are too expensive and unreliable - the opposite of sustainable. We need more fossil fuel and nuclear capacity to cope with increased demand. The buildout of data centers must contain provisions that do not spike residential energy bills. Energy prices are soaring in Europe and American blue states because of their suicidal embrace of ESG. AI accelerated the end of the green scams. Even Bill Gates has waved the white flag on his climate alarmism. The few remaining kool-aid purveyors have rebranded the ESG grift as sustainability and transition. Greta may shift her jihad from oil to Gaza to computers. As long as prices at the pump and heating homes stay low, few will join her.

DEI and Meritocracy

Building and using AI require high levels of human ingenuity. Elite human capital, if you will. AI companies are scaling up revenue with fewer employees than ever because they only need to hire a small amount of elite engineers. DEI commissars need not apply. Big corporations are cutting BS jobs to streamline operations, similar to what Elon did at Twitter. Consumers will prefer AI models that tell the truth instead of regurgitating leftist propaganda from Reddit. Grokipedia will devour Wikipedia. Authentic human intelligence and creativity will be more valuable than ever. Massive trade deals and AI investments will create windfalls of wealth, but it must trickle down. Incentivize Americans to participate in the profits and upside instead of handing out crumbs. Agency and meritocracy trump welfare and diversity.

H1B and Mass Migration

As AI automates jobs and leads to layoffs, unemployment will rise. White collar and blue collar roles alike are under threat. Recent college graduates are struggling to find well paying jobs and climb the economic ladder, whether they majored in computer science or liberal arts. As the labor market recalibrates, there is no justification for importing any more high-skilled or low-skilled labor. Any company that conducts layoffs of American workers must forfeit its ability to hire any foreign workers. The border has been shut and mass deportations are underway. Now the H1B scam loopholes must be closed. America already has all the talent it needs to win the AI race, as we did the space race without any mass migration. Tens of millions of existing visa holders are undercutting citizens’ wages and siphoning welfare. This is the Democrats’ voter base. And they have to go back.

