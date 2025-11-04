How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick D. Caton's avatar
Patrick D. Caton
9h

Basically they’ll claim AI is biased against the left (however the reverse is true)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tony Mammana's avatar
Tony Mammana
7h

Glad to come across some others on here sympathetic to the Right. Substack was looking pretty bleak for a minute there. I thought I was going to be publishing into a black hole, and reading about housewives who hate my kind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture