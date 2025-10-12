How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #9: A.M. Hickman
Call Us Daddies #9: A.M. Hickman

Bantering a new dad who is building a family and community in the hinterlands of America (57 min)
Yuri Bezmenov
and
A.M. Hickman
Oct 12, 2025
3
Comrades: Congratulations to A.M. Hickman on becoming a father!

“My lip was quivering too; I began to cry. I cried for the sheer, intense, mind-shattering beauty of it all; I cried for the Herculean effort my wife had made to push through to this moment. I had never felt closer to another human being in my life than I felt to my wife just then; I watched her smile the most perfect smile and take a deep, nourishing breath as we placed the baby on her chest — and the midwife smiled wide and proclaimed: “IT’S A GIRL!!”

In our conversation, we discuss:

  • Entering the fraternal order of the old American fathers

  • Overcoming anti-natal propaganda with the Catholic church, turning away from climate hysteria and abortion

  • How he met his wife through technology and courted her the old fashioned way

  • His wife’s school for feminine motherhood and how they want to raise their daughter

  • How to find $50,000 houses and survive on a $500/month budget - you can just do things

  • What it’s like to live in a village of 300 in the hinterlands of upstate New York

  • How the Andriondacks was preserved and opportunities in Eastern wilderness

  • Lessons from the Amish and Canadian neighbors on high-trust society

  • Traveling with unconventional modes of transportation: hitchhiking, cargo ship, bicycle, etc.

  • Why he hates cars and loves walkability

  • Starting a club that moves online readers to IRL conversations

Hickman's Hinterlands
Two Very Big Announcements
For less than the median cost of a home in America, you could buy about 80% of my village’s downtown. This is not hyperbole — and the properties are really for sale. A long-defunct diner, an old canoe rental facility, a crumbling brick apartment building, a beat-up B&B-sized home overlooking the waterfall, and our town’s long-shut-down IGA grocery store…
Read more
a month ago · 226 likes · 29 comments · A.M. Hickman
Hickman's Hinterlands
How to Live on $432 a Month in America
There’s a house for sale on the northern plain, in a place you’d never go. It sits by a field just a mile from the river, where a million bass and perch are jumping just now as I write this. By modern standards, it’s a tiny little house — just 600 square feet. But if you adhere to the standard of our great-grandfathers, it’s a fine-sized place, where an…
Read more
5 months ago · 562 likes · 11 comments · A.M. Hickman

