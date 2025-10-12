Call Us Daddies #9: A.M. Hickman

Comrades: Congratulations to A.M. Hickman on becoming a father!
“My lip was quivering too; I began to cry. I cried for the sheer, intense, mind-shattering beauty of it all; I cried for the Herculean effort my wife had made to push through to this moment. I had never felt closer to another human being in my life than I felt to my wife just then; I watched her smile the most perfect smile and take a deep, nourishing breath as we placed the baby on her chest — and the midwife smiled wide and proclaimed: “IT’S A GIRL!!”
In our conversation, we discuss:
Entering the fraternal order of the old American fathers
Overcoming anti-natal propaganda with the Catholic church, turning away from climate hysteria and abortion
How he met his wife through technology and courted her the old fashioned way
His wife’s school for feminine motherhood and how they want to raise their daughter
How to find $50,000 houses and survive on a $500/month budget - you can just do things
What it’s like to live in a village of 300 in the hinterlands of upstate New York
How the Andriondacks was preserved and opportunities in Eastern wilderness
Lessons from the Amish and Canadian neighbors on high-trust society
Traveling with unconventional modes of transportation: hitchhiking, cargo ship, bicycle, etc.
Why he hates cars and loves walkability
Starting a club that moves online readers to IRL conversations