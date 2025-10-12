Call Us Daddies #9: A.M. Hickman

Comrades: Congratulations to A.M. Hickman on becoming a father!

“My lip was quivering too; I began to cry. I cried for the sheer, intense, mind-shattering beauty of it all; I cried for the Herculean effort my wife had made to push through to this moment. I had never felt closer to another human being in my life than I felt to my wife just then; I watched her smile the most perfect smile and take a deep, nourishing breath as we placed the baby on her chest — and the midwife smiled wide and proclaimed: “IT’S A GIRL!!”