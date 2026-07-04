How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
2h

Long Live America !

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JN64's avatar
JN64
1h

Happy Independence Day, Yuri!

I will be celebrating today in the most American way possible: Exercising my 2nd Amendment rights.

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