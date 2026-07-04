Happy Independence Day!

To celebrate, I have compiled the most powerful quotes about freedom - see if you can spot the fake one.

The energy in DC was incredible this week. We are living in a new golden age. America will prosper for another 250 years as long as we can keep the communists at bay.

Patriots like you make America great. Many have met around the country as part of the Yuri COMRADE network. Hope you and your loved ones have a wonderful 4th of July!

Preview of next week’s travel guide posts:

The Orwell Zone:

Clarence Thomas FTW:

Best Delivery: Osho and Carlin