How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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JAE's avatar
JAE
4h

You cannot describe what you cannot conceive or believe in. Rios cannot conceive of the vastness and greatness of America because she does not believe in it. She lives in a narrow, confined world of her own making. She places everything and everyone in boxes with labels she’s manufactured.

You cannot put America in a box.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
4h

Can we describe Rosie as an AWFL. If we refer to her as white she might have a meltdown.

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