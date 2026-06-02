In one month, America will celebrate its Semiquincentennial birthday. Our country has changed dramatically since the Bicentennial in 1976. The real Yuri Bezmenov defected from the Soviet KGB to the west in 1970 and warned us about the ideological subversion that was underway then. Now we are reaping what was sown. Perhaps that is why celebrations have felt muted in 2026.

Doug Ross is a master of infographics. Together, we created the national report card below. The main takeaway is that America still has much to be proud of. However, Sir John Glubb’s 1978 essay The Fate of Empires studied how all empires have faded after 250 years. We must preserve the freedoms that made us great.

America remains the world’s dominant military, economy, and culture. Yet we are facing negative trends in demographics related to mass migration, low fertility, and aging. Housing, healthcare, and education cost more than ever while quality has dropped for decades. We are wealthier on paper, but more atomized than ever. Our national debt is compounding at a frightening rate.

What we focus on at America 250, our grandchildren will inherit at America 300. Who are we? How has our country changed over the past 50 years? What were bicentennial celebrations like in 1976? What does it mean to be an American? How can we avoid the fate of empires and secure life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness for posterity?

Rosie Rios was appointed by Biden to run America250. She previously served as Obama’s Treasurer during the 2008 financial crisis and bragged about adding women to our currency. We have little to show for the $150 million budget she was given. In an interview, she insisted “it is not our geography that defines us. Again, I am as much Mexican as I am American… California, where I was born and raised, was Mexico. People tend to forget that, that we are in the same land, and that was Mexico.”

The America250 website features a Q&A with Rosie that is full of leftist cringe.

Q: Who’s your favorite Founding Father or other American hero? In what ways might you be like them? Rosie: I have always been inspired by our Founding Mothers – all the women who have made significant contributions to our history, specifically Harriet Tubman and Susan B. Anthony. Harriet Tubman was a spy for the Union army and born into slavery. She is of course known for the Underground Railroad, but there is so much more to her story. She was also a women’s suffrage activist. Susan B. Anthony led the effort to the 19th amendment. She never really saw the fruits of her efforts, as she died prior to the passing of the amendment. She dedicated her life to this mission, and for her to have this 40-year effort and never see it come to fruition is commendable. For women today, it is difficult to stand up for what they believe in. Could you imagine what it was like for women 100-150 years ago? They went above and beyond to make their mark.

Is she referring to the female athletes who Democrats attack for not wanting men in their sports and locker rooms?

Q: What is a unique viewpoint from your home state that you’re excited to bring to this nationwide project? Rosie: California has the highest number of Native American languages. The history of California represents in many ways the history of our country – a nation of nations. California and indigenous languages having that much representation is looking at our nation in different ways. It is not about one person or one culture, and California represents that.

The recent history of California is all about the destruction caused by socialism and mass migration. A nation of nations is a globalist tower of babel.

Q: How do the above experiences inform your role on America 250? Rosie: I consider myself an accidental everything – accidental feminist, educator. This all started when I began my job as Treasurer of the United States during the height of the financial crisis. I led the effort to have a woman on our currency. It is eye opening to see what public values about our history, and sad to learn what little people know about what women have done in our history. This galvanized me to do what I do today, and hope to bring this energy to the Commission. It’s not his story, it’s our story.

Surprised she didn’t say “it’s herstory”. Sounds like she prioritized feminizing our currency over the worst financial crisis in our lifetimes.

Q: What are your hopes and aspirations for America in the next 250 years? Rosie: I see a call to action as a collective voice. Leading up to and following 2026, I want all Americans and each American to have a deeper and more expansive view of our nation’s history. There are so many American stories that have never been told. By learning this history, I hope many Americans find their voice, their niche, and go after what they believe in. I would love for the journey of discovery to continue beyond 2026, so that we can all appreciate our national parks, different cultures and each other. United states, united concept.

We are not a collectivist country. All she cares about is diversity. Does she even know what concepts unite us?

Rosie and America250’s X feed is full of demoralization and she fired a Trump-appointed Executive director after he posted “God Bless Charlie Kirk”:

The Uniparty is co-chairing America250:

This is what rural America looked like in 1976: