TRAVEL GUIDE: America250 in Washington DC

I will tell my grandkids about celebrating America250 in our nation’s capital. Hopefully we will see America300 together. Today, I am honored to present highlights of an epic week. Yulia and the entire Bezmenov family had a blast. In this solo podcast travel guide, I will cover the following events with photos and a voiceover:
The importance of traditions, fun, and memories that create aspirational patriots
Thank you to thousands of volunteers who pulled off an epic month for Freedom250 and Freedom Plaza
Great American State Fair, red vs. blue state booth quality, and fake news
FIFA Fan Fest and Team USA making “Country Roads” their anthem for an inspiring run
July 4 flyovers and the rain delay generating more energy, with special salutes to military musicians and veterans
Tour of the Capitol with kellyjohnston - Kindle Book here
Delphica Society party with many legends including Lady Astor, Joshua Rainer, and Isaac Simpson
Commie Mamdani showing us what Kamala250 would have been
A full fair and fake news:
FIFA:
Flyovers and Fireworks:
The Capitol:
USA!