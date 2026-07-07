How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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TRAVEL GUIDE: America250 in Washington DC
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TRAVEL GUIDE: America250 in Washington DC

Reflecting on Independence Day festivities at the historic Great American State Fair, FIFA, Freedom Plaza, Flyovers, Fireworks, and the Capitol (30 min + 20 photos)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Jul 07, 2026

I will tell my grandkids about celebrating America250 in our nation’s capital. Hopefully we will see America300 together. Today, I am honored to present highlights of an epic week. Yulia and the entire Bezmenov family had a blast. In this solo podcast travel guide, I will cover the following events with photos and a voiceover:

  • The importance of traditions, fun, and memories that create aspirational patriots

  • Thank you to thousands of volunteers who pulled off an epic month for Freedom250 and Freedom Plaza

  • Great American State Fair, red vs. blue state booth quality, and fake news

  • FIFA Fan Fest and Team USA making “Country Roads” their anthem for an inspiring run

  • July 4 flyovers and the rain delay generating more energy, with special salutes to military musicians and veterans

  • Tour of the Capitol with kellyjohnston - Kindle Book here

  • Delphica Society party with many legends including Lady Astor, Joshua Rainer, and Isaac Simpson

  • Commie Mamdani showing us what Kamala250 would have been

A full fair and fake news:

FIFA:

Flyovers and Fireworks:

The Capitol:

U.S. Department of State
A Salute to America
Author: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio…
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3 days ago · 477 likes · 90 comments · StateDept

USA!

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