How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marina's avatar
Marina
1h

I never really understood the profound beauty and wisdom in calling America a melting pot, as opposed to a salad bowl. Thank you for showing me this. It brought tears to my eye 🥲

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1hEdited

Awesome essay, Yuri.

What is unique about us, is not America but what is called Americanisation.

Language in particular. Without a shared language it is impossible to share time-experience with others.

Here's America's melting pot formula: Imitation-->Assimilation-->Innovation.

It's what makes us exceptional. Time to look forward by looking back to our roots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture