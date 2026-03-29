American culture is more visual than verbal. We recognize it at a visceral level when we see it. Yet it remains hard to describe. Culture represents the shared values of our nation and civilization. Pictures are worth a thousand words. As we approach our 250th birthday, I will attempt to define American culture with 20 iconic images and 500 words.

American culture is fearless. Americans settled an entire continent. Cowboys tamed the Wild West. We self-select for people who boldly venture into the unknown, forge it into the greatest nation the world has ever seen, and fight for the freedom of others around the globe. Taking ambitious risks and achieving the impossible are routine for America. The stars are our destiny.

American culture is victorious. Americans love winning, hate losing, and never quit. We pursue peak performance in every domain. Meritocratic competition sharpens legendary champions in all fields. We inspire humanity to bring out its best to challenge us or join us. What you bring to the table matters much more than who you are. Clutch runs in our blood.

American culture is resilient. Americans have been stress tested time and time again. Yet we always emerge stronger. We are dynamic and anti-fragile. America is never afraid to innovate and reinvent itself. We are entrepreneurial builders with courage and conviction on a cellular level.

American culture is original. We develop charismatic, creative characters that can only be made in America. Our First Amendment means we say what we want and mean what we say. The Second Amendment backs it up. Our God-given rights allow us to question, mock, and examine everything. We work hard and play hard, making realities that few can imagine.

American culture is generous. Americans are a decent, welcoming people. We are a Christian nation that believes in charity, sacrifice, and uplifting the less fortunate. Our spirit runs towards danger to help others. However, that empathy is being subverted by the left. Communists hate American culture and are seeking to replace it with their antithetical values of equity, censorship, and resentment. The same people who think all cultures are equal and that there is nothing special about American culture will laud multiculturalism. As strongly as we know American culture when we see it, we know what it is not.

American culture is mimetic. We are the Chuck Norris of countries. Love us or hate us, our culture spreads and dominates. Americans are so exceptional that we blur the line between fiction and reality. That is why we are so patriotic.

Few embody American culture the way Trump does. Fearless, victorious, resilient, original, generous, and mimetic. Flawed, yet indefatigable. Trump has a troll trove of iconic pictures that will stand the test of time:

The main dividing line between the two major cultures in America is the institutionalized vs the instinctual - for more on the culture and counter-culture: