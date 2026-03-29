How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
just now

I like my written text. When you do a podcast, I always go to the transcript widget. Voice to text is imperfect but I can figure it out from context. I have been known to dream in the written word. I can't argue with the analysis but I deplore it.

Reply
Share
Sam Alaimo's avatar
Sam Alaimo
9m

“Clutch runs in our culture.” Damn right it does, Yuri.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture