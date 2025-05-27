How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
10hEdited

Woke America does not have an 8 in innovation haha! Their whole ethos is redistributive, not creative or explorative at all. And the memes alone bump MAGA America's innovation up to 9.

In 2024 when a friend from Portland Oregon was trying to convince me to vote Kamala, he said, "Well, I don't believe in American exceptionalism anyway. I think socialism is the way." I told him that we already have socialism and it's for sure not exceptional rather the global norm and when anyone bemoans with sophisticated airs about "late-stage capitalism" they are actually talking about our sclerotic socialism – so why not aspire for a republic that holds exceptional values such as liberty rather than settling for the mediocre least common denominator of globalist values? As often happens, I didn't get a response but he simply blocked me lol!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Richard's avatar
Richard
10hEdited

I note that the scores for America are in all cases, the mean for Woke America and MAGA America. This means that what passes for a country is evenly divided between two incompatible visions.

Oh, and someone needs to work on the AI to get images to keep their fingers off the damn triggers. For God's sake, even the Taliban and Sudanese militiamen can manage this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture