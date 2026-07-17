How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Steve's avatar
Steve
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Battle of Chosin Reservoir

1. My Sister In Law her Brother (big happy go lucky county boy) She said when he came back from Chosin, he was a Very Different person. Became (basically) a hermit.

2. Anyone who has done a tour in the ROK can tell you about Winter in Korea. I grew up in Duluth Mn. I thought I knew about Winter. I...WAS...WRONG.

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jay's avatar
jay
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There was a John Wayne movie about the Flying Tigers but it wasn't very historically accurate and was rushed into production because of WWII. Would be great to see an updated version with real P-40s - the scene with the planes in "Tora Tora Tora" was excellent.

A movie about the Barbary Pirates . . . you'd think a Hollywood low-life would easily jump at the pitch "it's Jack Sparrow meets the printed version of Jack Ryan meets 'Master and Commander!'" But Hollyweird sees Moslems only as peaceful victims who follow peaceful Mohammed and who had the white man force them to take white people as slaves with the peaceful Moslems as unwanted slaveholders.

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