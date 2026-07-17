American history is full of fascinating stories. Our country was forged by myriad heroes in majestic landscapes. Yet most have not been adequately portrayed on the big screen.

Today’s post will feature a dozen tales that must be told. The success of Young Washington demonstrates that patriotic audiences will reward inspiring narratives at the box office. Contrast that with the failures catering to “modern audiences” like The Odyssey, as Hollywood keeps pushing an endless stream of demoralized slop remakes that desecrate history with leftist agitprop and race swapping.

Vote with your wallets. Patrons, creators, and audiences must join forces to meme these movies into existence and win the counter-cultural revolution. What other sagas do you think deserve feature length films?

Training Ground: Grant, Lee, Sherman, and Davis in The Mexican War

20 years before the Civil War, its leading figures fought together in The Mexican War. Ulysses S. Grant, Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, William Tecumseh Sherman, George Meade, and Jefferson Davis all served under General Zachary Taylor. President James Polk launched this first war on foreign soil following the Alamo and Texas Independence.

Routinely vastly outnumbered by a Mexican Army entrenched in favorable positions, the rag tag American army won one stunning victory after another. Their gallantry, valor, and ingenuity were showcased over two years at the Battles of Palo Alto, Monterrey, Buena Vista, Veracruz, Cerro Gordo, and Mexico City. The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo doubled America’s territory into many future states, yet it planted the seeds of a bloody conflict that climaxed in Gettysburg.

Flying Tigers: The American Pilots Who Waged a Secret War Against Japan

Before Pearl Harbor, a daring group of American fighter pilots led by General Claire Chennault snuck into China to fight the Japanese. They shot down hundreds of Japanese aircraft while only losing 14 of their their iconic shark-nosed P-40s. During a period when the Allies were losing ground around the world, the Flying Tigers’ daring exploits provided vital strategic advantages and hope.

Teddy Roosevelt: Rough Rider, Explorer, President

The most interesting president in history deserves an epic movie or miniseries to cover all the fascinating chapters of his life. Born into an aristocratic family, he battled his way through every obstacle with patriotic zeal. From Harvard boxer to Dakota rancher, Rough Rider to Assistant Secretary of the Navy, to New York Governor to the youngest President in history, then an Amazon explorer and preservationist, he was a true man in the arena.

The Battle of Chosin Reservoir and Task Force Faith

The highest grossing film in Chinese history is a CCP propaganda movie about the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. They depicted their soldiers surrounding and overrunning American forces in human wave attacks with hand to hand combat. The harsh cold made conditions and casualties all the more brutal. Task Force Faith made immense sacrifices to lead a breakout that saved many lives. Although the war ended in a stalemate that continues to this day, a movie commemorating the toughest battle of a forgotten war would be fitting. We can never let the CCP win the propaganda war.

The Man Who Stayed Behind

Sidney Rittenberg is the original CCP baizuo useful idiot. He lived in China for 35 years from 1944 to 1979 through the Civil War, Great Leap Forward, and Cultural Revolution. As the first American member of the CCP and confidant to many of its leaders, he saw the innerworkings of The Party more than any foreigner. His memoir should serve as a warning about socialism and

Sidney Rittenberg is the OG Baizuo Maoist in "The Man Who Stayed Behind" Yuri Bezmenov · Jun 7 Sidney Rittenberg is the original CCP baizuo useful idiot. He lived in China for 35 years from 1944 to 1979 through the Civil War, Great Leap Forward, and Cultural Revolution. As the first American member of the CCP and confidant to many of its leaders, he saw the innerworkings of The Party more than any foreigner. Read full story

Down the Great Unknown: John Wesley Powell’s Exploration of the Colorado River and Grand Canyon

John Wesley Powell, a one-armed Civil War veteran, led a ragtag band of 9 mountain men through the Colorado River. They were the first to row through the Grand Canyon. At every bend, they surmounted dangerous currents, steep cliffs, and hostile natives. After 100 days in 4 wooden rowboats, only 6 starving men remained.

Lewis & Clark and The Wild West

At the turn of the 19th Century, Thomas Jefferson selected his personal secretary Captain Meriwether Lewis to lead an exploration of the Louisiana Purchase. Together with Captain William Clark, 40 men, and Sacagawea, they mapped a vast expanse from 1804-1806. Overall, the period between the Revolutionary War and Civil War deserves far more attention. Manifest destiny and the call of the wild are romantic themes with visuals perfect for the big screen. The natural sequels could include frontier legends like Davey Crockett, Jim Bowie, and Daniel Boone.

The Shores of Tripoli

In 1801, President Jefferson refused to pay tribute the Barbary pirates. He sent the Navy to blockade Tripoli and prevailed in the Barbary Wars. The Marines’ Hymn stems from Battle of Derna. One highlight should include Captain Stephen Decatur avenging his brother’s death. The Muslim slave trade continues to this day.

The 442nd and the Lost Battalion

The 442nd Infantry Regiment was the most decorated unit in American military history. It was composed of second-generation Japanese called the Nisei. They volunteered despite the fact that FDR had thrown many of their families in internment camps. In two years, they were awarded 4,000 Purple Hearts, 4,000 Bronze Star Medals, and 21 Medals of Honor. Their most famous feat was taking 800 casualties to rescue 211 men of the Lost Battalion in the Vosges Mountains. Senator Daniel Inouye served in the unit. Their motto was “Go For Broke”.

Always with Honor: Pyotr Wrangel’s Lost Cause Against the Red Bolsheviks

A tragic Russian tale with important implications for modern America. General Pyor Wrangel led the fractured White Russians in a doomed campaign to save their country from the Bolsheviks. A small minority plunged a mighty empire into 80 years of darkness. The movie should also feature the brutal slaughter of Czar Nicholas and his family. Sequels could cover the Holodomor and Gulag Archipelago.

The Guns of August

World War I doomed the West. The series of unfortunate events between Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassination and the outbreak of the Great War are an important lesson in unforeseen consequences. Far too many brave men lost their lives because their rulers stumbled into an unnecessary war. All Quiet on the Western Front and 1917 are powerful films on the horrors of trench warfare. This is the missing piece to explain how the carnage started.

Camp of the Saints

The ultimate real banned book should be made into a forbidden movie. A creative director can stitch the story together with real life examples of migrants killing and raping their way across Europe and America. It would tie in well with Citizen Vigilante.

McCarthy Was Right

More of a statement than a movie. The more time goes, the more that McCarthy has been validated. He and Yuri tried to warn us - someone recently made a documentary of the latter called Comrade Yuri.

Perhaps Mel Gibson can do a remake of The Odyssey with the same authentic style of Apocalypto: