Professional Managerial Class corporate culture is the institutionalization of demoralization. Office Space and American Psycho are cult classic dark comedies about the cubicle. Released at the turn of the millennium, they artfully skewered the soul crushing nature of bullshit jobs and consoomerism.

Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, Ron Livingston as Peter Gibbons, and scene-stealing supporting casts conjured iconic characters who lose their sanities in hilarious ways. Mike Judge and Bret Easton Ellis are legends for creating these timeless films that get better every time you watch them. Let’s reimagine Office Space and American Psycho for the modern day.

“I live in the Hudson Yards building on West 31st Street, on the 11th floor. My name is Patrick Bateman. I’m 27 years old. I believe in looksmaxxing, in a keto diet, in the Huberman protocols. In the morning, if my jawline is a little puffy, I’ll do an ice plunge after doing my stomach crunches. I can do a thousand now…”

“Yeah. You see, we’re putting sustainable cover sheets on all ESG reports now before they go out. Did you see the memo about this? I’ll go ahead and make sure you get another copy of that memo… That’d be great, thanks a bunch.”

“Look at that subtle off-white coloring. The tasteful thickness of it. Oh, my God. It even has a pronouns.”

“Diversity Equity Inclusion, Claudine speaking. JUST a moment!”

“He was part of that whole Yale thing… Well, for one, I think he was probably trans and did a lot of protesting for Hamas. That Yale thing.”

“We find it’s always better to fire people over Zoom. Studies have statistically shown that there's less chance of an incident if you do it virtually.”

“Well, we have to build the wall for one. And slow down the nuclear arms race, stop terrorism and world hunger. We have to provide food and shelter for the homeless, and oppose racial discrimination in the form of DEI and promote civil rights, while also stopping men from entering women’s bathrooms. We have to encourage a return to traditional moral values. Most importantly, we have to promote general social concern and less materialism with social media bans for young people.”

"I have AI skills! I am good at dealing with AI! Can’t you understand that? What the hell is wrong with you people?!"

“In ‘17, Taylor released this, Reputation, her most accomplished album. I think her undisputed masterpiece is “Delicate”, a song so catchy, most Swifties probably don’t listen to the lyrics. But they should, because it’s not just about the pleasures of conformity, and the importance of trends, it’s also a personal statement about Tay herself… HEY PAUL! TRY GETTING A RESERVATION AT CARBONE NOW, YOU FUCKING STUPID BASTARD!”

“There is an idea of a Yuri Bezmenov; some kind of abstraction. But there is no real me: only an anon, something illusory. And though I can hide my face, and you can read my Substack and see memes resembling yours and maybe you can even sense our lifestyles are probably comparable... I simply am not there.”

Both movies have banger soundtracks:

For Previous reimaginings of The Departed, Apocalypto, and Skull and Bones:

How To Reimagine Boston from The Departed to The (Woke) Retarded Yuri Bezmenov · June 8, 2023 Comrades: Boston has fallen. Like Team America World Police, The Departed is a classic movie from the mid-2000s. Considering how much “progress” Boston and the world have made since then, it feels like centuries ago. Above the star-studded cast, the city of Boston was the main character of The Departed. Boston used to have a unique personality full of qu… Read full story

How To Survive the Climate Change Apocalypto Yuri Bezmenov · September 19, 2023 Comrades: The Climate Change Apocalypto is upon us - repent! Apocalypto is a magnificent movie about the collapse of the Mayan civilization, but it contains many common themes with ours. Remember this storyline every time you see elites flying private jets to meetings about climate change and carbon reduction, like this week at the UN General Assembly. C… Read full story