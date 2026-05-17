How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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badnabor's avatar
badnabor
4h

I was a cog in the machine of the managerial class for the last 22 years of my career. Money was great, my soul...not so much. I quit/early retired in July 2020. I had just got a memo to visit job locations and insure that there was hand sanitizer available in the crew's porta-johns and document it. I called my supervisor and the division's manager with my 2 week notice. I told them that after 40+ years of working in the industry I was "fed-up". If they needed shitter documentation on top of all the other Covid CYA documentation they were already requiring from field supervisors that it was time for me to GTF outa there.

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Karina Schneidman MBA, MS-MFT's avatar
Karina Schneidman MBA, MS-MFT
6h

“Well, you don’t need a million dollars to do nothing, man. Take a look at my cousin: he’s broke, don’t do shit.”

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