How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Nick's avatar
Nick
4h

Disgusting. And the folks of this country sat and let it happen while hiding from the sniffles in their basements. What a joke.

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Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
4hEdited

Christ Church, a 244-year-old Episcopal church in Alexandria, VA, moved a set of plaques honoring former parishioners Robert E. Lee and George Washington.

https://www.wral.com/story/church-to-relocate-plaques-of-lee-and-washington/17067630/

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