During the Chinese Cultural Revolution, Mao’s Red Guards destroyed countless cultural artifacts. They were indoctrinated to annihilate anything that represented the “Four Olds”: Old Ideas, Old Culture, Old Customs, and Old Habits. Museums and private homes were ransacked. Streets were renamed and agitprop honoring Mao’s Little Red Book replaced art. Millions of “class traitors” lost their lives and livelihoods in public humiliation struggle sessions.

Nothing was too sacred for the Red Guards. They desecrated religious symbols and the dead. The corpse of the 76th-generation Duke Yansheng was dug up and hung naked from a tree. They dragged the remains of a Ming Dynasty Emperor and Empress outside their tomb, where they were posthumously denounced and immolated. Countless other treasures were burned like cheap firewood.

For Memorial Day, I have compiled a list of all the statues and monuments destroyed or removed during the American Woke Cultural Revolution. Trump was mocked for saying that after the Confederates, they’d come for the founding fathers. Once again, he was proven right. The destruction of cultural heritage is a brutal shiv of demoralization and subversion. I have provided details on who ordered the removals and where the statues were relocated to.

Please add anything I missed in the comments. If we don’t remember, then the memory hole will be normalized and everything that millions fought and died for will be forgotten. Orwell tried to warn us.

Monument of Reconciliation - Arlington National Cemetery

Removed under orders from the Biden regime’s Congressional Naming Commission. Relocated to New Market Battlefield State Historical Park in the Shenandoah Valley. What was a regime trying to tell us when they tore down a monument towards reconciliation?

One hero tried to stop it:

Thomas Jefferson - City Hall, NYC

Removed by unanimous vote of NYC’s Public Design Commission, which was appointed by NYC City Council. Relocated to the New York Historical Society.

Theodore Roosevelt - Museum of Natural History, NYC

Removed by unanimous vote of the NYCPublic Design Commission following vandalism during George Floyd Riots. Theodore Roosevelt IV and Mayor Bill de Blasio supported the decision. Relocated to the Theodore Roosevelt Museum in Medora, North Dakota.

Emancipation Memorial featuring Abraham Lincoln - Boston, Maskachussetts

Removed by unanimous vote from the Boston Art Commission.

Currently placed in storage. Future plans for the monument have not been determined, but the city announced it hopes the work will be better moved to a "publicly accessible location where its history and context can be better explained.” New works will be installed at the former location featuring “a series of virtual panel discussions and short-term art installations examining and reimagining our cultural symbols, public art, and histories.”



William Penn Statue at Welcome Park - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Removed by National Park Service under Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. The park is on the site of Penn’s original home in Philadelphia. It will be "rehabilitated" to include an "expanded interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia.” NPS claims that at some later date, which is not currently funded, there will be a new exhibit that mentions Penn and his work founding what became the state named for him.

Kit Carson - Denver, Colorado

During Summer 2020, Denver Parks and Recreation removed the statue “proactively” for safety and as a precautionary measure to keep it from being torn down similar to a Columbus statue. Relocation unknown.

Christopher Columbus - Sacramento, California and Boston, Massachussetts

California’s state legislature voted to remove a statue of Columbus and Queen Isabella from the Capitol Rotunda. It was there since 1883. Boston criminals vandalized and beheaded Columbus.

Robert E. Lee Statue - Charlottesville, Virginia

Removed by Charlottesville City Council vote. Sparked major protest that left three dead along with the “both sides” hoax that was the centerpiece of to Biden’s campaign. Melted down in a humiliation ceremony.

Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine

Removed by unanimous vote by the Detroit School Board. Living black men are receiving the same treatment as dead white men for wrongthink. Carson is an inspiration to all children. He went from poverty to Yale, medical school, and Johns Hopkins, performing first known separation of conjoined twins joined at the back of the head. The Democrats who destroyed Detroit justified removing his name from the school because it was “synonymous with having Trump’s name on our school in blackface”.

Minnesota State Flag

Utah State Flag

During the 2023 General Session, Utah legislators narrowly passed Senate Bill 31 (SB31)—changing the Utah State Flag. They did not allow Utah citizens to vote. Volunteers have filed an official statewide initiative to put this state flag issue to a vote on the Nov. 2024 ballot in the general election. The goal: Vote to restore the Utah state flag as the one state flag (repealing SB31, including the new flag). In order to get this on the ballot, they need to gather at least 134,298 signatures from registered Utah voters.

How many more artifacts will the left destroy if they ever take power again? Ugliness will continue until we invest in beauty. Save our children and grandchildren from slop.