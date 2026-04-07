How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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YourGalapagosGullfriend's avatar
YourGalapagosGullfriend
4h

There's a #6 in there: The Formerly Country suburb. It's the place that used to be a smattering of farms and acreage, inhabited by people who were living there on purpose to be away from the urban sprawl only to find themselves being sucked up in urban sprawl and having to deal with the problems that come with it (NIMBYs, hicklibs, NPR soaked "homesteaders" who gently condescend to the ignorant yokels that know that they're doing).

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JD Cleveland's avatar
JD Cleveland
2h

I live in an "Americana" suburb that's sadly, slowly drifting towards a "Brooklyn burb". Our city is currently a safe, quiet community with a strong downtown core that includes many successful locally-owned businesses, etc. The overwhelming majority of the housing stock has traditionally been owner-occupied single family homes.

But over the past 25 years we've seen the local city politics shift from solidly red, to purple, and now, blue. Corporations rush to purchase any homes that come on the market, and rent them out to short/intermediate-term tenants. The newly-elected city council is pushing hard to change zoning laws to permit more condos, townhouses, and apartments to encourage "diversity" and to allow "everyone to live here". Council is also attempting to change zoning to encourage retail to build outside the downtown core, to the potential detriment of the existing businesses.

It's time to move.

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