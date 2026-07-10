How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
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Travel Guide #14: The Americana Corridor Road Trip
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Travel Guide #14: The Americana Corridor Road Trip

The hidden gem of the northeast running parallel to demoralized Acela Corridor that is full of farms, patriots, and battlefields (30 min + 20 photos)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Jul 10, 2026
∙ Paid

Welcome to the Americana Corridor. Many hidden gems lie 50-100 miles west of the Acela Corridor. You will not find the demoralization of major cities, airports, and crowds here. Instead, you will see patriotism in rolling hills containing rich farmland and American history. A far superior route than going through NYC, Philadelphia, Camden, Baltimore, and DC.

In this travel guide episode, I will cover:

  • Why more people should visit the Americana Corridor and do road trips to rural America instead of flights into cities

  • Civil War: Winchester VA, Antietam MD, Gettysburg PA

  • Farms and food: Hershey, Hanover, and Amish Country PA

  • Revolutionary War: Valley Forge PA, Washington’s Delaware Crossing, and Jockey Hollow NJ

  • The new civil war on every main street

America's Fastest Train Has Officially Launched — NextGen Acela Now ...

Civil War: Winchester VA, Harper’s Ferry WV, Antietam MD, Gettysburg PA

Antietam and Gettysburg

Little Round Top | Gettysburg Battlefield Tours

Farms and food: Hershey, Hanover, and Amish Country PA

Revolutionary War: Valley Forge, Washington’s Delaware Crossing, and Jockey Hollow

The new civil war?

How To Visit Amish Country

Yuri Bezmenov
·
July 24, 2025
How To Visit Amish Country

Comrades: God bless the Amish. They are thriving under the founding values of America - Christian, agrarian, self-sufficient, pacifist, and pro-natal. ~45,000 live in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, the highest concentration in the world population of ~400,000. I took the family for a tour and gained even higher respect for their way of life. Pictures below and narration in the audio with transcripts for paid subs.

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