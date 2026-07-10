Travel Guide #14: The Americana Corridor Road Trip

Welcome to the Americana Corridor. Many hidden gems lie 50-100 miles west of the Acela Corridor. You will not find the demoralization of major cities, airports, and crowds here. Instead, you will see patriotism in rolling hills containing rich farmland and American history. A far superior route than going through NYC, Philadelphia, Camden, Baltimore, and DC.

In this travel guide episode, I will cover:

Why more people should visit the Americana Corridor and do road trips to rural America instead of flights into cities

Civil War: Winchester VA, Antietam MD, Gettysburg PA

Farms and food: Hershey, Hanover, and Amish Country PA

Revolutionary War: Valley Forge PA, Washington’s Delaware Crossing, and Jockey Hollow NJ

The new civil war on every main street

Civil War: Winchester VA, Harper’s Ferry WV, Antietam MD, Gettysburg PA

Antietam and Gettysburg

Farms and food: Hershey, Hanover, and Amish Country PA

Revolutionary War: Valley Forge, Washington’s Delaware Crossing, and Jockey Hollow

The new civil war?