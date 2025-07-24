How To Visit Amish Country

Comrades: God bless the Amish. They are thriving under the founding values of America - Christian, agrarian, self-sufficient, pacifist, and pro-natal. ~45,000 live in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, the highest concentration in the world population of ~400,000. I took the family for a tour and gained even higher respect for their way of life. Pictures below and narration in the audio with transcripts for paid subs.

Family values: big families, churches in homes, and the youngest child inherits the property

Education system: single room schoolhouse ends in 8th grade - how many Amish kids choose to leave after their rumspringa? “Obey your parents for this pleases the lord.”

Reject modernity - embrace tradition:

Local capitalism against global crony authoritarianism:

A tale of two headdresses:

Eastern Pennsylvania is a gem: