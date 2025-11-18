Comrades: National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel City FC has a trans woman superstar!

On October 27, Angel City player Elizabeth Eddy wrote a scandalous op-ed in the New York Post. She said that it would be unfair for men to compete in her women’s soccer league and suggested adopting genetic testing to verify gender eligibility. Her team added Prisca Chilufya (she/her) to the roster on October 9. Zambia’s women’s national team previously banned him from playing because they have eyes and his testosterone levels were too high. In response to Elizabeth’s concerns, her captains Sarah Gorden and Angelina Anderson subjected her to a struggle session to call her transphobic and racist.

The ownership group of Angel City FC prides itself on being majority female. Yet none of these wealthy, stunning and brave women have stood up for Elizabeth and fairness. They wouldn’t be able to answer the question “What is a woman?” Perhaps they should rename the team to AWFL City XY. In July 2024, Disney CEO Bob Iger invested $50 million to become the majority shareholder. The $250 million valuation made Angel City the priciest women’s sports team in the world. For years, Disney has targeted kids for demoralization with DEI and trans.

The remaining minority owners are a cesspool of celebrity commissars. The original founding group includes Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, actress Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman, and entrepreneur Julie Uhrman. Alexis is the husband of female tennis star Serena Williams and they have two daughters. Natalie has a daughter as well - her meme template is perfect for her predicament. Nortman and Uhrman are the typical girlboss AWFLs who also have daughters. All of them are fine with men joining their soccer team and destroying their daughters at sports.

Smaller shareholders include many female athletes:

Tennis player Billie Jean King, ironically famous for winning a match against a man in the Battle of the Sexes

WNBA player Candace Parker and her daughter Lailaa

13 former players from the US Women’s National Soccer Team including Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, and Abby Wambach

Olympic women’s alpine skiing gold medalist Lindsey Vonn

Actresses Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria and Lilly Singh

Since they are all Hollywood insiders, they got a cringe HBO documentary:

Jessica Chastain’s show The Savant got pulled following Charlie Kirk’s assassination because it inverted where the threat of political violence was coming from

Angel City FC’s sponsors are also complicit - Cedars Sinai pioneered a trans surgery clinic and Doordash exploits illegals:

