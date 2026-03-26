How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
17h

“Identity over ideas” is the woke religion—and it collapses the moment you apply it to American history. Tell that nonsense to Benjamin Franklin, who wrote as Silence Dogood, or to Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, who argued as Publius in The Federalist Papers. By today’s standards, their work would be dismissed as “anonymous disinformation.” That’s how absurd this has become. Identity politics isn’t about truth—it’s about control: who’s allowed to speak, and who gets silenced. Anonymity breaks that monopoly. It levels the field. Judge arguments on merit, not melanin, pronouns, or pedigree. That’s freedom—and it terrifies the censors.

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
17h

Great stuff Yuri

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