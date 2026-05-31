Victoria Concordia Crescit. Victory Grows Through Harmony. That is the motto of Arsenal Football Club.

Last weekend, the storied team won its first Premier League title since the Invincibles of 2004. For 22 years, fans endured disappointment after disappointment. The past three seasons were particularly agonizing as they faded through the final stretches to finish in second place. Their faith has finally been rewarded.

Manager Mikel Arteta forged a squad that reflects his blend of steel, silk, and fire. He played for Arsenal from 2011-16 and was named captain in his final year. The intense Basque was hired in the dark days of 2020 as the youngest manager with the youngest roster in the league. After two brutal 8th place campaigns in his first two seasons, he assured cynical fans to “trust the process.”

On a godless continent, Arsenal is full of devout Christians who proudly share their faith. The “Bible Brothers” pray together before matches. In contrast to demoralized American pro sportsball, these athletes are worth celebrating.

The team opened a prayer room in 2024 and Arteta praised his players for their devotion. “The squad does utilize religion, and I love it because I think that connects them more. The fact that some of them have the same beliefs or strong beliefs about that helps their well-being and mental side. I think it’s phenomenal.” Now they are champions of England, celebrating with a parade in North London and one of the largest global fan bases.

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s star boy joined its Hale End academy at the age of 8 and is the only player remaining from Arteta’s first starting XI. Mature beyond his 24 years, he is the club’s standard bearer on and off the pitch. He reads the Bible every night before he goes to bed. The good book his father gave him is his most treasured possession. When he celebrates a goal, he points to the heavens.

Gabriel Magalhaes

The first of three Brazilian Gabriels has grown into one of the best defenders in the world. He leads a unit that rarely concedes goals. With a trollish smile, he puts opponents’ strikers in his pocket while sacrificing his body to defend and attack set pieces.

Gabriel Jesus

The name says it all. Jesus spent all of 2025 sidelined by injuries. During the last game of the year, he scored with his first touch coming off the bench. To celebrate he took off his jersey to show his undershirt: I BELONG TO JESUS. In his post-match interview, he credited God for helping him persevere through poverty and rehabilitation to the top of the Premier League.

“It is very clear why I have this t-shirt. He saved my life from the beginning and through the tough moments in my life. I realise we are nothing without Jesus. I want to glorify his name because he makes a big difference in the tough moments. Now in the shiny moment, I want to glorify him. At the beginning of the year I had my confidence back and then for some reason the Lord stopped me and taught what I could do better. It is amazing how Jesus works in our lives. I trust in the process.”

Gabriel Martinelli

The pacy winger is Arsenal’s fastest player. He often comes off the bench as a closer to blaze past tired opponents and score counter-attacking goals. After growing up in poverty and moving to London at the age of 18 without knowing a lick of English, he gives thanks to God for guiding him to success.

Jurrien Timber

The flying Dutch right back covers every blade of grass with ferocity. Before every match, he posts a Bible verse. His nickname is Pastor Timber.

For me, it’s a way of life, my faith, and I try to live by it. We pray before games with the team because we have some Christians in our team, which is amazing, and I think it brings unity and understanding because you kind of live the same life. It’s not always as easy. Those conversations are good, and I think it’s an amazing thing to have in our team.

Eberechi Eze

His name is Igbo for “the mercy of God”. The creative midfielder can play anywhere across the attacking line and only scores bangers. His signature celebration is making a cross with his fingers. In interviews, he has stated that said his only mission in football and life is to glorify God. At 13, he was released by the Arsenal academy and vowed to return despite the disappointment.

I remember the day I got released, my mum said a prayer. She was praying that this reverse would happen. So for me, signing for Arsenal is a realisation of a prayer that we prayed 20-odd years ago… One thing I will never forget is how faithful my parents were. I’ve learned from a young age to trust God’s plan and trust that God will make this thing work. It will work its way out. Other trials and teams came. There were rejections, but the character building that came from my faith is immensely powerful. My family do a great job of keeping me grounded and reminding me of my relationship with God.

Noni Madueke

The tricky winger was cast out from Chelsea, the dysfunctional west London outfit. He has found a home with the Bible Brothers. After his first goal for Arsenal, he posted “Thank you God for this brotherhood you’ve created” and praised his teammates.

First of all, I just want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ… It’s fantastic that we have a squad that is not ashamed of that. We believe it gives us such a massive boost when we go on to the pitch that we’re not alone.

Declan Rice

In mid-April, Arsenal appeared to be bottling it again. They lost to perennial villains Manchester City 2-1. The two title chasers were tied in the standings. After the match cameras caught Declan Rice, the one man engine room of the midfield, defiantly shouting “IT’S NOT DONE”. Now he can celebrate that it’s done.

Martin Odegaard

The captain of Arsenal and Norway grew up in a Christian family. He has expressed that his faith is an important part of his life. Last season, he got married and had a son.

Pierro Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera

The combative South American back-up defenders fight for Christ.

Christian Norgaard

The journeyman Danish defensive midfielder shed tears when he saw his son in an Arsenal kit for the first time after he signed.

Max Dowman

The 16-year-old prodigy set records as the youngest goalscorer and title winner in Premier League history.

Mark Guehi (honorable mention, not an Arsenal player)

The Manchester City defender is the son of a pastor. When he was captain of Crystal Palace, he was forced to wear a rainbow armband for the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign. He stood up to the mob and wrote I <3 Jesus.

Tottenham Hotspur (dishonorable mention)

Arsenal’s north London rivals barely avoided relegation for the second season in a row, finishing in 17th only 2 points from the drop zone. They proudly display the trans flag on top of the corner flag. It features prominently every time they are on TV.

Executing the plan:

Arsenal’s new anthem “The Angel: North London Forever” was written by Islington local Louis Dunford. He was at the scene when his friend Ben Kinsella was stabbed to death in 2008. The British media memory holed the crime and the justice system may release his murderers early.

North London forever

Whatever the weather, these streets are our own

And my heart will leave you, never

My blood will forever, run through the stone

For more on inspiring athletes: