How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
9h

They are winners in every way.

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Dragonmom's avatar
Dragonmom
9h

I loathe soccer, wherever it is played. Didn't even let my kids play it. But really liked this story. It gives me hope that we are truly in a new Reawakening.

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