Comrades: Suicidal empathy has devolved into homicidal spite.

Dr. Gad Saad coined the term suicidal empathy to describe how the parasitic mind virus hijacks good intentions into bad results. It drives every policy destroying Western civilization: mass migration, cashless bail, defund the police, vagrant drug addicts, trans grooming, ESG, DEI, COVID, and censorship. They all stem from prioritizing emotional virtue signaling and ideological conformity over genuine compassion and data-driven outcomes. Suicidal empathy is weaponized naivete. Low-trust sociopaths take advantage of a high-trust society to subvert it from within. Darwin takes care of the rest.

Homicidal spite lurks under the mask of suicidal empathy. Instead of a natural immune response to course correct, the system doubles down on destruction. It is the only way to explain why leftists continue to push harmful agendas, even after decades of failure and countless historical examples. Spite is a uniquely human behavior. It is a negative-sum game that hurts others without any benefit to oneself. The left ripped the suicidal empathy mask off in response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. They celebrated his death and mocked his widow. It was never about debate or empathy.

Let’s construct a theory of mind for the homicidal spite phenomenon. I am miserable. Instead of improving myself, I want others to be miserable too. I virtue signal to feel better, but it has no lasting effect. After I vote leftists into power, things are getting worse. Instead of admitting that I was wrong and changing my mind to fix the mistakes, I just want to burn it all down. I don’t care how much suffering it causes. If I can’t succeed, I want to plunder other people’s success and take them down a notch in the name of equity. I am the kid who breaks all the toys instead of letting other kids play with them. Tax the rich, saw off their legs so no one can watch the game. This is why we can’t have nice things.

Two years ago, I reimagined Hanlon’s razor in a similar way. Hanlon’s razor states: “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.” That is suicidal empathy. The more time goes by without change, the more likely it is that malice is involved. Therefore, the corollary is: “Always attribute to malice that which has continued too long to be explained by stupidity.” That is homicidal spite. If someone does something foolish once, it is stupid. If they do it repeatedly despite all evidence pointing to its harms, it is at best insanity and at worst evil.

The most prominent examples of suicidal empathy and homicidal spite come from AWFLs: Affluent White Female Liberals. Anytime we see an absurd situation, we are likely to find a AWFL behind it. You don’t need to be an “expert” psychiatrist to feel their wrath to destroy healthy families and societies. They are spiritual suicide bombers, taking people down with them slowly and passive-aggressively instead of quickly and violently. Perhaps the cocktail of SSRIs and birth control is driving their depression and psychosis. Their misguided mothering instincts are smothering, nagging, and micromanaging our civilization to death.

Snow White was a parable for homicidal spite:

Who is your pick to win the 2025 AWFL Darwin Awards? How much are they motivated by suicidal empathy vs homicidal hate? Sponsored by Purina and Canada’s MAiD program.

Mary Moriarty: Hennepin County (Minneapolis) DA who declined to imprison Somalian Abdihamat Bille Mohamed for two rapes - months after accepting her plea deal, he raped another woman.

Sarah West: Minnesota judge who overturned a jury’s conviction of one member of a massive Somali fraud ring.

Gwen Walz: Minnesota is the mecca of suicidal empathy and murderous spite. The wife of Governor Tim Walz kept their mansion’s windows open so she could be aroused by the smell of burning tires during the George Floyd riots.

Hannah Dugan: Wisconsin judge who helped an illegal immigrant flee from her courtroom to avoid ICE arrest.

Sarah Stillman: The New Yorker writer who simps for an illegal immigrant murderer, winner of MacArthur Genius Grant.

Aftyn Behn: Tennessee Congressional candidate who stated she doesn’t want children, she wants power.

Jennifer Welch: “I’ve Had It” karen ghoul podcaster who simps for Zohran and hates on crusty white people, evidently does not own a mirror.

Katie Wilson: newly elected Seattle Mayor who wants to defund the police and still relies on her parents for personal finances at age 43.

Rachel Reeves: UK Labour’s Chancellor of Exchequer who has granted additional benefits to polygamous marriages

Elissa Slotkin: Michigan Senator who is orchestrating a color revolution coup.

Abigail Spanberger (VA) and Mikie Sherrill (NJ): identical, predictable, radical girl governors who want men in their daughters’ locker rooms.

Laurene Powell Jobs: Steve Jobs’ widow has dumped his billions into leftist NGOs with no strings attached.

Heather Cox Richardson: The top writer on Substack and final boss of AWFLs.

Greta Thunberg: pivoted to Gaza after the climate scam fell apart.

The Zohrantifada has made herstory by tapping a 5-woman harem as his transition team.

Never forget the victims of suicidal empathy and homicidal spite.

