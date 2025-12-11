How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Lacey's avatar
Bill Lacey
3h

Interesting that he defected by disguising himself as an American hippie. The very group that became the Uber-Left in this country, working to usher in the return of Soviet communism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James M.'s avatar
James M.
3h

This shit is incredible - precisely the kinds of ideas we’re forbidden from hearing about (from legacy media) or discussing today. These are the things that matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture