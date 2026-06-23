How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Kendall Frazier's avatar
Kendall Frazier
15h

The birth rate drop in the 1970’s had little to do with the oil crisis and everything to do with the new availability of birth control pills and abortions.

Speaking of that- where are the statistics on the number of abortions? If a majority of those aborted had come to full term what would the numbers look like?

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William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
15h

Globalization is sterilization, and all the greatest enthusiasts of globalization are the most sterile in their thinking.

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