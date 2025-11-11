Comrades: First generation Asian-Americans have been groomed into red guards - I tried to warn you.

Years after I coined the term “Boba Asian” to describe this phenomenon, The New York Times is on it. On November 2, they published an article titled “In Chinese American Families, There’s a Generational Split on Mamdani”. I have grown up watching the children of rooftop Asians get indoctrinated into boba red guards. My parents and their friends appreciate American freedoms because they escaped CCP oppression. They all vote Republican. In contrast, their children assimilated into woke culture in college. They all vote Democrat.

My father Yuri Sr. knows of several cases where grown children subjected their parents to struggle sessions for voting Trump and stopped talking to them. The parents failed to teach the lessons of communism and let our education system turn their kids against them. Let’s dissect the NYT spin on rooftop/boba dynamic.

Many older Chinese immigrants are shifting to the political right, dividing from their children, a trend playing out in the New York City mayor’s race. In 1976, Song Ying swam for eight hours from Shenzhen, then a small fishing village, to Hong Kong, joining millions of mainland Chinese who risked their lives to escape hunger, indoctrination and repression under Communist rule. Today, at 72, she is a New Yorker who voted for President Trump three times and voted early for Andrew M. Cuomo in Tuesday’s mayoral election. She views socialism as a curse she barely survived when she fled China and fears that Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist and the Democratic mayoral nominee, is a threat to her adopted home. Ms. Song cannot understand the broad enthusiasm young people have for Mr. Mamdani, who leads the race. He wants to raise taxes on the rich to fund programs like free child care, buses and city-owned grocery stores, which is vastly different from the Marxist socialism that was practiced by China under Chairman Mao Zedong. But her views reflect a growing divide within many Chinese American families between parents who fled collectivism and their children, who were raised in freedom and drawn to the promise of equality.

Based swimmer Song Ying. NYT propaganda spins that Mamdani is not Mao. They have no understanding of history. Socialist hellholes start with demagogues offering free stuff for the oppressed by stealing from the oppressors. Equality is collectivism. NYT framing is always that anyone who is right-wing doesn’t follow the NYT goodthink.

The political views of many older Chinese American immigrants are shifting to the right, a trend that is playing out in the mayor’s race. The generational split, accentuated by memory, media and class experience, has turned some Chinese American households in New York into microcosms of a broader debate over what fairness and freedom mean or what the American dream is really about. Ms. Song and her husband arrived in the United States in 1978 with nothing. They borrowed $168 to pay their first month’s rent in Chinatown and hustled to build a life. She became a reporter for a Chinese-language newspaper while he started a small telecom business. One of their sons graduated from Cornell, the other from M.I.T. Both have professional careers — the kind of American success story that once symbolized immigrant hope. Ms. Song’s political convictions are rooted in the country she fled. “Socialism has been a disaster,” she said. “Everything I’ve seen and experienced points to that. It breeds laziness and kills the motivation to strive.” To her, Mr. Mamdani’s proposals sound like echoes from her past. Ms. Song calls her children, who declined to be interviewed, and those of her friends “Ivy League types,” kindhearted progressives who, in her view, fail to see socialism’s destructive side. Her perspective resonates with other older Chinese immigrants who doubt the city can afford such free programs.

Asian parents work hard for the American dream of getting their kids into the Demoralized DIEvy League. Their only god is credentials. Now they have turned into commissars of the Professional Managerial Class. Zohran will eliminate many of the gifted and talented programs that helped with upward mobility. Tragic ironies all around. NYT played a role in brainwashing their kids like Pravda. Memory, media, and class experience are word salad that translates to: peasants are noticing our lies.

For younger Chinese Americans, however, Mr. Mamdani represents hope in a city facing an affordability crisis. Many have watched childhood friends and relatives be priced out of neighborhoods like Sunset Park in Brooklyn and Elmhurst in Queens. Some are delaying or forgoing parenthood altogether because raising children in New York feels impossibly expensive. Angela Li, 26, supports Mr. Mamdani’s plan for free child care. She works at a philanthropy that aids low-income mothers and has seen firsthand how a lack of affordable care keeps women from pursuing an education. Her own childhood underscores the issue, too: Her parents, who immigrated from Fujian Province in southern China in the 1990s, sent her back to China when she was barely 2 months old because they couldn’t afford to care for her. Her father worked in restaurants, her mother in garment factories. They brought her back just before she turned 5.

Democrat mayors have run NYC since 2013 and have overseen the affordability crisis. The brilliant boba solution is to give them more power. The insidious assumption here is that all women should have other people raise their kids so they can get useless degrees and work bullshit jobs. I doubt Angela will get married and have children because the Zohrantifada will provide free childcare, which will be another low quality government service like the DMV. The base of the DNC is single women who misdirect their mothering instincts onto suicidal empathy.

Ms. Li, who attended Hunter College High School and the University of California, Los Angeles, was dismayed when her mother, 56, voted for Mr. Trump last year — her first presidential vote since becoming a citizen. Like many older Chinese Americans, her mother plans to vote for Mr. Cuomo this week. Ms. Li believes language and media consumption drive much of the generational divide. “Language barriers really deepen the generational divide within our communities,” said Ms. Li, who lives with her parents in Kew Gardens, Queens. At home, she speaks a mix of Mandarin and the Fujian dialect with her parents and translates between them and her two younger siblings, who speak primarily English. Despite decades in the United States, many middle-aged and older immigrants speak little English and rely solely on Chinese-language media. Ms. Li and many young Chinese Americans blame misinformation on YouTube, the Chinese messaging app WeChat and local Chinese-language newspapers for hardening pro-Trump views among older immigrants.

NYT is the misinformation. YouTube, WeChat, and local Chinese newspapers are far more accurate and respect within that community. Noticing propaganda and the consequences of bad policies is a universal skill, not constrained to any language. Never trust communists. A rule for survival relevant around the world.

In last year’s election, support for the Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, among Chinese Americans fell to 53 percent, from over 70 percent in 2020, according to the American Electorate Voter Poll, a large-scale national survey of voters. A New York Times analysis of the 2022 New York governor’s race found that voters in Asian neighborhoods across the city shifted 23 percentage points to the right, compared with 2018. Chinese enclaves in Sunset Park and Bensonhurst in Brooklyn even flipped Republican for the first time in at least a decade. Joey Zhang, a registered Democrat who lives in Sunset Park, said her 13-year-old daughter could not believe she planned to vote for Mr. Cuomo, who has faced sexual harassment accusations. (Mr. Cuomo has denied the accusations.) But Ms. Zhang, 44, said she didn’t believe in “free stuff,” even if she understood why her children were excited about Mr. Mamdani. “The U.S. has changed in recent years,” said Ms. Zhang, a customer service representative who immigrated from Fujian in 2003. “It wants people to believe that everyone deserves the same, no matter the effort. But life doesn’t work that way.”

The US has changed through demoralization. Yuri tried to warn us. Any legal immigrant who arrived before 2008 has witnessed the decline up close. Cuomo was a far left governor, but now he is an extinct DODO outflanked by the Zohrantifada. If there is a silver lining, Governor Kathy Hochul may lose in 2026 for tying herself to the Maomdani. Elise Stefanik needs to court the rooftop Asians in order to win.

The divide has caused tension in some households. Jessica Liew, a graduate student born and raised in Sunset Park, recalled arguing with her mother last fall. Her mother urged her to vote for Mr. Trump, saying he would lower living costs. Ms. Liew, 25, countered that he would cut Medicaid, Medicare and other social programs that her grandparents relied on. She hasn’t asked her mother about the cuts Mr. Trump and Congress have made to social benefits. “I’m too scared that it will cause another argument,” Ms. Liew said. She has been canvassing for Mr. Mamdani’s campaign since the spring.

Smugnorant grad students don’t know how insufferable they are. The only thing socialists work hard for is getting elected so they can plunder taxpayer funds. Perhaps Jessica can land a job as a DEI commissar in the Zohrantifada harem longhouse.

Lisa Lau, a data analyst at the World Bank, had a similar debate with her mother and father. Like Ms. Song, her parents fled mainland China to Hong Kong in the 1970s, then migrated to the United States in 1978. They worked in restaurants and real estate in Chinatown and Sunset Park, sending their two children to Harvard and Yale. Her parents voted for both Democratic and Republican candidates until 2016, when they became steadfast supporters of Mr. Trump. They believed he would bring down the Chinese Communist Party, Ms. Lau said, “even though a lot of his instincts and approach are very much reminiscent of an authoritarian government.”

Lisa Lau went to Harvard and Brown. Now she works for the World Bank. That means she is an expert who knows far better than her peasant parents. Anyone who opposes communists is an authoritarian. Virginia turned blue because of DC bureaucrats like her. The practical dreamer forgot to add pronouns on her LinkedIn flex profile.

Ms. Lau’s father died last year. Her mother, Wah Mei Lau, said she hadn’t decided whom to support for mayor, but wants someone who will take crime seriously. She also echoed a conservative refrain: that too many people exploit social programs. “There should be proper vetting,” she said. “Don’t let people take unfair advantage of it.” Her daughter finds that view frustrating. Her parents benefited from the programs they now criticize: free child care, food stamps and other support for low-income families. When she challenged them about that, she said, “they just pretended not to hear me.”

How dare my widowed mother be scared of crime! There is no welfare fraud that is taking funds from Americans who actually need it. Her parents must be tired of hearing her NYT word salad regurgitations and struggle sessions.

