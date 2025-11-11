How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
12h

Thank you for a great read. Damn, that’s depressing. As a child of eastern bloc escapees, I was inoculated against communism/socialism at a very early age. So were most other folks of eastern bloc origin in my circles. It stuns me that these kids didn’t learn the lessons of their ancestors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Yuri Bezmenov
Marina's avatar
Marina
12h

I dont think my parents inoculated us enough from the horrible outcomes of communism. My older sibling and I have divergent views.

I make sure to often tell my daughter that we live in the best country in the world and that we are supremely lucky to be here.

I will be sure to regale her with stories of the motherland, complete with food shortages, bigoted identity politics (“Jew” being stamped in your passport for all to see), children informing on their parents, people using the state to murder one another over petty resentments, and the vast laziness and inefficiency of “equal pay” policies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture