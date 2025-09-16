Comrades: What’s the most you ever lost a coin toss?

Anton Chigurh is one of the most evil villains in movie history. In No Country for Old Men, he flips a coin to determine if he will kill innocent civilians. The assassination of Charlie Kirk was a sinister reminder: when you meet a leftist, you have the same 50/50 chance that they condone violence against you if you vote differently than them. Charlie warned us about the left’s assassination culture, posting a poll that showed half of the left feels murdering MAGA is justified. This is the same proportion that wanted to throw anyone who didn’t get the COVID jab into antivaxxer camps and ignore the facts that his killer was left wing. Charlie won’t get to see his young children grow up and walk his daughter down the aisle. The knots in our stomachs tighten every time we see leftists celebrate his death.

There are 44 million registered Democrats, which means 22 million are fine with Charlie’s murder. According to the Charlie Kirk Data Foundation, 60,000+ have already publicly danced on his grave and thankfully some are already facing consequences. Many of them have jobs in healthcare, education, media, law enforcement, and even the military. They are our neighbors, co-workers, and teachers. If people are willing to fire you, debank you, and disinvite you from Thanksgiving, gulags and bullets are the logical final steps. This is a communist cultural revolution of red guards and commissars at the core of the DNC and its captured institutions, not a negligible fringe. We cannot let them destroy civilization and our ability to hold discourse. I pray the administration will take the actions required to break the fever so that we can heal.

For anyone who tries to blame both sides, we must be forceful in tapping Charlie’s sign. This is not about politics or cancel culture - it is about basic human decency. Remind them of the fundamental asymmetries between the left and right. Build a bigger coalition to include sane centrists and independents as we stand together against the insane. You cannot reason with a demoralized person who wants you dead. Take note of who is trying to reframe the narrative, especially the weak Republicans. Even apolitical normies recognize the bright red line between good and evil more clearly than the delusional “experts” downplaying it.

To preserve the flow of the words, I have compiled the evidence and images at the bottom.

The left celebrates its enemy’s deaths. The right condemns such reprehensible behavior.

The left rioted in response to George Floyd’s death. The right held prayer vigils in response to Charlie Kirk’s murder.

The left believes that words are violence and shuts down debate with violence. The right believes that words are words and welcomes open debate.

The left hates diversity of thought. The right embraces it.

The left controls messaging and education through its vise grip on media, academia, and arts institutions. The right does not.

The left gives sinecures, awards, and appointments to its most zealous activists. The right condemns them, distances from them, and at most gives a pat on the back.

The left cancels people for anodyne truthful statements. The right holds people accountable for heinous celebrations of death and political violence.

The left tears down statues, monuments and memorials. The right respects them.

The left hates America and God. The right loves them.

The left wants total power and control. The right wants to be left alone.

"They don't kill you because you're a fascist. They call you a fascist so they have an excuse to kill you.”

As hard as it is, we can’t look away: