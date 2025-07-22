How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
27m

It's a mathematical equation:

Self-righteousness minus self-awareness = leftist

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan Epps's avatar
Jonathan Epps
35mEdited

Elite AWFL documenting the negative effects of her own social behavior?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture