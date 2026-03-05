In January, I wrote an open letter to the Brown Corporation urging them to fire President Christina Paxson. Her failed leadership is to blame for the deaths of students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov on December 13, as well as MIT professor Nuno Loureiro on December 15. I gave them until their February board meeting to take action and hold her accountable. The only publicly released outcome of that meeting was their approval to raise tuition, room, and board fees to an absurd $100,000 per year. Now it’s time to name and shame them.

The Brown Corporation is comprised of 12 fellows and 42 trustees that oversees the $8 billion endowment and $2 billion annual budget for 4,000+ administrators. They have commissioned security consulting firm Teneo to conduct a third-party after-action report, but the public has seen institutional failures that occurred on December 13. Their fiduciary duties include “making good-faith decisions in Brown’s best interests, including but not limited to protecting the long-term institutional assets of the University and its reputation, and in compliance with Brown’s mission and the law; exercise the care an ordinarily prudent person in a similar position would exercise under similar circumstances, the foundation of which is being well-informed with regard to the issue(s) under discussion and consideration, and preserving the confidentiality of all Corporation communications; From time to time select the President, and continuously provide a body to which the President is accountable.”

Every trustee highlighted today has not upheld their fiduciary duties. They have closed ranks to protect each other and President Paxson because they do not have a shred of courage, ethics, or intellectual diversity. Many are Democrat megadonor commissars and some have ties to Epstein pals. As a group with billions in net worth combined, they have told the world that they are fine with continuing to pay $3 million per year to someone whose incompetence got two students killed on her watch. The contrast between them and the State of the Union honorees sums up everything wrong about American elites.

Brian Moynihan (Chancellor)

CEO of Bank of America, one of our largest financial institutions. Proponent of debanking and DEI/ESG. Also on the boards of the World Economic Forum, King Charles III’s Sustainable Markets Initiative, and Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

Pamela Ress Reeves (Vice Chancellor)

Served Hillary Clinton at the State Department’s Fund for Women and Girls, Melinda Gates as senior advisor for gender strategy, and the UN as human rights officer in Liberia during that country’s civil war. Married to Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of leftist magazine The Atlantic.

Jeffrey Hines (Secretary elect)

VP of DEI at University of Connecticut. Trained OB/GYN. Also on the boards of the Connecticut Comptroller’s Health Equity Committee, Amistad Center, and Urban League of Hartford.

Earl Hunt (Treasurer)

Head of Credit at Apollo and CEO of Apollo Debt Solutions, which were founded by Epstein pal Leon Black. Climbed the ranks at Goldman Sachs and Citi. Also on the board of the National Education Equity Lab.

John Atwater

CEO of Prime Group, which manages $20 billion in real estate. Among the largest private owners of multifamily assets in the US. Also on the board of the California Academy of Sciences.

Sangeeta Bhatia

MIT professor and biotech entrepreneur. Member of the World Economic Forum, TED, Gates Grand Challenges, and Biden Cancer Moonshot. 25th person to ever be elected to all 3 US National Academies (NAS, NAM, NAE).

Richard Friedman (Outgoing Secretary)

Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Donated the funds to renovate two university buildings that were renamed after him. Also on the board of the Mount Sinai Hospital System. Did he step down from the Brown Corporation because he is dissatisfied?

Bob Goodman

Managing partner of VC fund Bessemer. Also on the board of progressive Democrat NGO Third Way, which is chaired by Rachel Pritkzer.

Theresia Gouw

Managing partner of VC fund Acrew. Early investor in Facebook. Proud advocate of DEI.

Jim Yong Kim

Vice Chairman at Global Infrastructure Partners. 12th President of World Bank. Previously president of Dartmouth and professor at Harvard.

Alison Ressler

Senior partner of Sullivan & Cromwell and minority owner of the Milwaukee Brewers. Also on the boards of the Harvard-Westlake School, Columbia Law School, and LA28 Summer Olympics which did not fire its director Casey Wasserman for asking Ghislaine about massages. Married to real estate mogul Richard Ressler, whose sister Debra married Epstein pal Leon Black and brother Tony co-founded Apollo with Black.

Sara Leppo Savage

Former lawyer at Stillman & Friedman who burned out and started a high-end interior design firm.

Joan Wernig Sorensen

Fundraising consultant to NGOs for 50 years and chairs the $4 billion “Brown Together” capital campaign.

Nancy Zimmerman

Co-founder of hedge fund Bracebridge Capital and managed interest rate option group for Goldman Sachs. In 2016, Bracebridge successfully contested the debt obligations of Argentina and was paid out $1.1 billion on an investment of $120 million (~1,000% gains). In 1997, USAID ended a $14 million grant to the Harvard Institute for International Development, which was headed by her husband who is a close friend of Epstein pal Larry Summers. He was accused of using the institute to help Zimmerman with her investments. Zimmerman paid a $1.5 million settlement to the US government, but neither she nor her husband admitted wrongdoing.

I will not go into gory details on the 42 trustees who have fewer responsibilities than the 12 fellows, but here is a snapshot of a dozen that includes a DEI executive search firm founder, LGBTQ former Congressman, and an Atlantic staff writer.

The Brown Corporation is one of many corrupt boards in academia: