How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
1h

There is only one way to truly reform Brown and return it to being a true institute of higher learning - close the university, fire every teaching and administrative employee and spend a couple of years rebuilding a sane, competent staff which is dedicated to teaching rather than indoctrinating. It’s a garbage institution right now and will be nothing but poison ☠️ Ivy until it is flushed of its poison.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alan's avatar
Alan
43m

Nothing says "we don't have a clue about what we're doing" than a complex web of support from committees and groups.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture