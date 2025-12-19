Brown is Enforcing Omerta

Brown is a mafia that is enforcing omerta, the code of silence. For five days after two students were killed on campus, they provided no helpful leads on the suspect. For background, I recommend reading my open letter to Brown President Christina Paxson demanding her resignation.

The suspect took his own life. However, the real investigation is just beginning. In this 30-minute monologue, I will cover:

Our mission to deliver accountability for Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov and avoid the memory hole

Hanlon’s Razor update: The more time goes by, the more we can attribute to malice instead of incompetence

The recent history of Brown’s town gown relations with Providence: power shift from Italian mafia to woke mafia in 2001 - Mayor Buddy Cianci imprisoned, Brown President Ruth Simmons coronated

Based on facts alone and regardless of outcome, President Paxson has failed - putting ourselves in her shoes to evaluate her options

Tips about potential accomplices and review session that was attacked - why Brown has not provided any high-quality footage or witness testimonies

Normie reactions: some fell for the propaganda of the initial person of interest that was briefly detained and released, but more are questioning the lack of transparency and logic

Providence press conferences: a clownish side show with Mayor Brett Smiley, Police Chief Oscar Perez (Medellin born with a drug trafficking nephew), and Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha

