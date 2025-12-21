On the evening of December 18, police surrounded a storage facility in New Hampshire and found a suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was identified as Claudio Neves Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national. Valente had enrolled in Brown’s Physics PhD program from 2000 to 2001 and dropped out in 2003, but remained in America on a diversity visa. He allegedly acted alone in killing Brown students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Umurzokov on December 14, then MIT Physics Professor Nuno Gomes Loureiro on December 16. He attended the same Lisbon university as the latter, which may explain a motive.

The real investigation has only just begun. Yet President Paxson and Mayor Smiley are already reframing the narrative to focus on healing and moving on. They are fighting for their careers, not transparency. We cannot let them memory hole their incompetence. They are responsible for the deaths of three brilliant human beings. For five days they offered no helpful information, aroused suspicion with poor communication, and let the suspect escape into two other states.

After the suspect was confirmed dead, they celebrated in a tone deaf self-congratulatory press conference. It was stolen valor. A homeless man squatting in the engineering building cracked the case because he had confronted the suspect earlier that day and remembered the getaway car’s license plate number. This hero spared further bloodshed and embarrassment because without his tip, the suspect could well be on the loose indefinitely. He accomplished more than billions of dollars, thousands of cameras, and hundreds of administrators and cops. A silver lining in this tragedy and travesty.

I have drafted a list of unanswered questions that must be thoroughly addressed to bring closure and justice. The victims’ families can use them in their lawsuits and local media can use them to keep hounding the authorities. Feel free to comment with answers to these questions, or add your own - treat this post as a living document that will be updated as the case develops. MSM is already covering for their cronies instead holding their feet to the fire. Since they have abdicated their role once again, independent media will fill the gap. The end goal is to force the resignation of Brown President Christina Paxson, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, and Police Chief Oscar Perez whose failed response may have cost the life of the MIT professor.

For five days, why couldn’t Brown and Providence officials provide any description of the suspect other than a “man dressed in black”? Why did Brown never give the names of students in the review session classroom to the Providence Police as potential witnesses?

Why were short grainy videos and blurry photos the only visual evidence available? Were any security cameras in the area disabled due to pressure from activist groups to conceal illegal immigrants?

Why did it take 17 minutes for Brown’s Department of Public Safety to issue a lockdown alert after the first 911 call? Why did they update that a suspect in was in custody 30 minutes after the alert, then retract it 20 minutes later?

What led the police to detain and release a person of interest from Wisconsin hours after the attack? How did The Washington Post get his name and leak it? How much did this divert resources away from other leads during the critical first 24 hours? Did it help the suspect evade capture and kill the MIT professor 48 hours later?

After the MIT professor was killed, why did law enforcement insist that it was not connected to the Brown killings? If the suspect knew the MIT professor from their undergraduate studies in Portugal, why did he go after students he didn’t know from Brown first and two days before he targeted the man he knew? Why were Brown and Providence officials confident that there was no active threat after the Brown students were killed and before the MIT professor was killed?

Why was a homeless man living in the Barus & Holley building? Why was security not alerted after he confronted the shooter hours before the attack? Did a custodian tell security that the suspect had been loitering around the building for days leading up to the shooting? Why was a photo of him released much later than the suspect’s? If his memory of the suspect’s license plate cracked the case, then why wasn’t it shared with the public? When did DNA evidence confirm the shooter’s identity and why wasn’t that shared with the public?

Did President Paxson tell victim Ella Cook’s family she was targeted as a leader in the Brown Republican Club? How many times she was shot compared to other victims and was she shot first? Why was President Paxson on a private flight to DC that day, in the middle of final exams, and unable to answer basic questions about what was going on in that classroom? Why was President Paxson unaware that a Brown student had been scrubbed from all of Brown’s websites, as well as his social media accounts?

How much did the recent no confidence vote on the Brown public safety chiefs impact campus security? If Brown is a gun free zone, how did the suspect use a gun in it? How can the school assure students and parents that campus is safe?

