On the afternoon of December 16, Brown University deleted all websites that featured a particular student. His social media profiles on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram were also deactivated. At 5:30 PM, President Paxson was asked about this during a press conference. She claimed “I know nothing about webpages being taken down… it’s the first I’ve heard of it”.

At 5:45PM Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha, whose children graduated from Brown in 2019 and 2022, also addressed the student name in question: “That’s a really dangerous road to go down… If that name meant anything to this investigation, we would be out looking for that person, we would let you know we were looking for that person… There is no information that the investigative team has about motive. Zero.” He added: “What the public can do for us today is help figure out who this guy is.” Why did he get so defensive when the public did exactly that?

At 6:40PM, shortly after the press conference, Brown University issued the following statement:

Doxxing is the revealing of private personal information that is not publicly available, such as home addresses and phone numbers. Or exposing the name of an anonymous person. Brown proudly showcased this student’s name, picture, and activism on many of its websites until abruptly removing them on December 16. Preserving and sharing screenshots of those websites is not doxxing. Are they protecting a narrative over protecting lives?

The real danger is that four days after slaughtering two Brown students, the murderer remains at large. He could be anywhere on the planet at this point. Every press conference has sowed more confusion and chaos. President Paxson, AG Neronha, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, and Providence Chief of Police Oscar Perez often contradict each other and dodge questions. They have no leads and have not inspired confidence with clear answers. The only evidence they have provided are a few grainy videos and photos. An MIT professor was killed 50 miles north of Providence on Sunday night, yet they are confident there is no active threat and the incidents are not connected. All of these things cannot be true.

I have 3 tips to helping the AG “figure out who this guy is”. We mourn the loss of Ella Cook and Mukhammad Umurzokov, who deserve justice. They are the real victims in this tragedy, not the officials who are being criticized for failing catch their killer.

Tip #1: Review session inside job

Sources from Brown have explained to me the logistics of final exam review sessions. For each session, the following information is publicly posted in advance: location, time, and the teaching assistant (TA) leading it. Students can sign up or drop in on any session. However, details on which students attend which session are not posted publicly and there are also plenty of no-shows. If this was a targeted attack, the killer would need to have stalked the victim or have an accomplice on the inside.

Interview everyone who was in that classroom. At minimum they should provide more detailed descriptions of the suspect, especially the nine who were shot and survived. Is Brown threatening them into silence, withholding their testimonies from the public, or are they all too traumatized to remember anything that could useful in finding a suspect? Brown must share what if anything the gunman shouted before opening fire, whether President Paxson told victim Ella Cook’s family she was targeted as a leader in the Brown Republican Club, and how many times she was shot compared to other victims as well as if she was shot first.

There is no reason why these details cannot be publicly disseminated to dispel rumors and speculation. The statistical likelihood of randomly bumping into a Republican at Brown is in the low single digits. The FBI is offering a $50,000 award for any tips leading to an arrest, while Brown and Providence are still offering nothing. Up the ante. Why was the surveillance camera gap on the east side of the building public knowledge and were any disabled due to student pressure over the years?

Tip #2: Gait analysis

This image alone warrants a closer investigation of the match.

Tip #3: Brown’s deleted websites (full receipts after disclaimer below)

Deleting the websites has created a Streisand effect. Brown and Providence must be transparent on who made that decision and executed it. The more time elapses, the more the mystery and frustration will grow, the more people will suspect incompetence as malice. Internet sleuths have a proven track record of cracking cases before law enforcement and stand ready to assist if they are given more information. The authorities have not criticized The Washington Post for leaking the name of the original person of interest, a white man who was detained and released on December 14. Nor has WaPo apologized for smearing that man’s name, among many other journalistic malpractices. This Substack has a much smaller audience than WaPo and is committed to higher standards of truth, humor, and honor than MSM.

DISCLAIMER: To be clear, I am not accusing this student of any specific crime or suggesting he is the suspect. I am only compiling the images and text of the deleted websites as a resource. I will not type his name here outside of what was copied from those pages. His name has been circulating all over the internet for over 24 hours, ample time to communicate why he has been cleared or at least that his whereabouts are known and that he is not a fugitive. Please do not attempt to directly engage with him, his family, or his known associates. The professors he works for have sinister opinions and connections, which I will reveal below and potentially warrant a separate investigation. Monitor the situation and coordinate with law enforcement if necessary. I appreciate the sensitivity and enormity of every word and image here. If clear evidence is definitively presented that someone else is the prime suspect or exonerates this student, then I will retract all of this post except Tip #1.

LinkedIn (DELETED)

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mustapha-kharbouch-558583230/

About Me: Palestinian refugee passionate about DEI, activism, and the intersection of queer studies with Palestinian studies.

Education: High school in Lebanon and The Netherlands, active in Center for Middle East Studies, Arab Society, and Decolonise clubs

Work Experience: Center for Middle East Studies, Global Brown Center, and International Crisis Group, Soros funded NGO whose motto is “Preventing War - Shaping Peace”

Dr. Paja Faudree, who he is working for as a research assistant, tweeted that she wanted her dream of writing Trump’s obituary to come true.

Dr. Beshara Doumani, who he is also working for as a research assistant, previously served as President of Birzeit University which has close ties with Hamas - Harvard suspended a partnership with them.

Honors & awards: Won a full scholarship to Brown from Davis United World College and the Ann & Andrew Tisch family. Conducted paid research on psychadelic drugs and their ties to indigenous people.

Coursework: Took classes on Palestine Comparative Ethnic Studies, Approaches to the Middle East, Cross-Cultural Identities, US-Mexico Border, and the Economics intro course that was attacked

Brown Center for Middle East Studies (DELETED)

https://cmes.brown.edu/people/mustapha-kharbouch

Brown Anthropology (DELETED)

https://anthropology.brown.edu/news/2025-03-24/research-apprenticeship-spotlight

“Through this research apprenticeship, I will continue to support Dr. Paja Faudree’s research project ‘Botanical Reparations: Psychoactive Plants and Indigenous People.’ In the wake of global capitalism’s rampant commodification, this research allows me to continue investigating questions of indigeneity, injustice and inclusion which I’m highly moved by. I met Professor Faudree when I was assigned to be one of her curation associates for a TEDxBrown talk, which she gave in the spring of 2024. I then spent last summer working alongside her under an UTRA award revolving around the same project, and became one of her research assistants soon after! I’m excited to dedicate this semester to helping Professor Faudree finalize her book on the matter, and thinking through my own research ambitions with her which might culminate in an honors thesis and graduate studies!”

The Watson School of International and Public Affairs, Center for Human Rights and Humanitarian Studies (DELETED)

https://chrhs.watson.brown.edu/news/2025-10-14/spotlight-kharbouch

Student Spotlight: Mustapha Kharbouch ‘27 By Xuanjie (Coco) Huang, Sofie Zeruto Mustapha Kharbouch ‘27 reflects on their summer internship experience at the International Crisis Group (ICG) in New York City. This past summer, Mustapha Kharbouch participated in CHRHS’s undergraduate student internship program at the International Crisis Group (ICG) in New York City. A third-year student at Brown, Mustapha double-concentrates in International and Public Affairs and Cultural Anthropology. When asked why they chose to pursue the internship opportunity with ICG, Mustapha highlighted their previous summer internship, where they conducted ethnographic research in the Anthropology department. After spending one summer gaining hands-on experience in academic research, Mustapha explained how they wanted to spend this summer instead trying out a 9–5 job in the international affairs sector. At the intersection of NGO research and advocacy work, Mustapha felt that ICG was the perfect fit and was additionally excited that the work would take place around the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. Once at ICG, Mustapha’s day-to-day consisted of tracking and transcribing UN proceedings, typing up numerous transcript-style meeting notes, and sitting in on meetings with ambassadors. In addition, they completed a research and advocacy project on Cambodia–Thailand relations, which they presented at the end of the summer session in a mock advocacy briefing, receiving feedback from the ICG team. While noting that the fast-paced environment and limited time to prepare for the briefing were challenging, Mustapha emphasized their gratitude to the ICG team for their support and belief in their success. Mustapha spoke extensively about their positive relationship with their supervisor. At the beginning of the program, they stated that their supervisor asked about their interests, which included learning more about the “behind-the-scenes” informal aspects of diplomacy. Mustapha appreciated how their supervisor, in turn, made sure to include them in as many diplomacy meetings as possible and would even detail meetings they were unable to attend. Moreover, Mustapha noted that they enjoyed the small size of ICG’s New York office and the opportunity to meet staff who stopped in from around the world, taking advantage of any chance they could get to “coffee chat” with ICG team members and learn more about the work they do. A highlight of Mustapha’s summer at the International Crisis Group came during preparations for the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week. As part of the UN Advocacy and Research Team, they helped lay the groundwork for ICG’s engagement in the High-Level week in New York—an experience that offered firsthand insight into the inner workings of international diplomacy. Even after the internship officially ended, Mustapha was invited back to attend several key meetings and connect with ICG’s president, reflecting the trust and mentorship they built during their time with the organization. As a Palestinian refugee raised in Lebanon, Mustapha brought a deeply personal understanding of the humanitarian system to their work. Their background gave them both empathy and a critical eye for how international institutions like the UN operate—how they can transform lives, but also where they fall short. During a summer marked by overlapping global crises, Mustapha observed the UN grappling with mounting demands and limited resources due to funding cuts, yet also witnessed the persistence of individuals committed to doing good work in difficult times. Mustapha’s role, split evenly between administrative and research responsibilities, offered a valuable balance between the practical and analytical sides of international advocacy. “It was really a great combination,” they said. They contributed to projects such as media monitoring in Arabic and policy brief preparation. Beyond improving their writing speed and attention to detail, the internship reinforced their understanding of international collaboration and everyday diplomacy. When asked what advice they would give to future interns, Mustapha didn’t hesitate: “Ask questions—always!” They emphasized the importance of seeking mentorship, initiating coffee chats, and not letting intimidation get in the way of curiosity. For future interns, they encouraged approaching the opportunity with openness and confidence—being proactive in conversations, learning from different perspectives, and recognizing that every voice, even the newest or youngest one in the room, has value.

Twitter (DELETED - they/he)

Instagram (DELETED):

The student’s manifesto from the 2024 Brown University Palestine Encampment:

Other photos: