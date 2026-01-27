CCP Unrestricted Warfare is ramping up on multiple fronts. Now they have their sights set on one of America’s most important strategic advantages - our tech industry. The California wealth tax proposed by Emperor Xi’s court eunuchs would cripple Silicon Valley. Many CEOs, investors, and innovators have fled the state over the past few months. Subversive insurrectionist Democrat socialists have created a national security emergency.

The enemy of my enemy is my friend. In their rabid hatred of Trump, California Democrats have embraced the CCP. Governor Newsom visited China and cleaned up SF when his real boss Xi came into town. Congressman Eric Swalwell, who is running to succeed Newsom, fell for honeypot Fang Fang. Let this be a lesson that all patriotic capitalists have a social responsibility to protect our civilization from communists. California was red state 30 years ago. Tech billionaires funded many socialists who cemented permanent power and are now threatening to seize their assets. Do not let history repeat in Texas, Florida, or any other red state you flee to.

Congressman Ro Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley, is a fervent proponent of the wealth tax. He has taken money from the CCP while sitting on the House Select Committee on the CCP. This traitor knows exactly what he is doing. His goal is to force out any patriots who would push back on CCP encroachment into the Golden State. For decades, illegal Chinese birthing centers have operated with impunity. California’s universities are full of CCP princeling students and spies.

San Francisco appointed a citizen of China, Kelly Wong (she/her), to serve as its Elections Commissioner. They recently named Eileen Gu, the Olympic skier who chose to represent China despite being born in America, grand marshal of the upcoming Chinese New Year parade. The late Senator Diane Feinstein had a CCP spy as her driver for decades. If they flaunt their power out in the open, imagine how bad things really are that we don’t know about.

America’s Five Eyes allies are also compromised. Starmer’s UK has approved the CCP to build a mega embassy in London with a secret underground room right next to critical internet cables, even after they government officials’ phones. Canada has signed a trade deal with the CCP that globalist Prime Minister Carney hails as the “new world order”. Australia is essentially a Chinese mining colony. New Zealand has been infiltrated as well.

America must subvert CCP subversion across the Five Eyes and California. Otherwise we may be surrounded on all sides. Never forget that Tim Walz, the baizuo Minnesota Governor who almost became Vice President, is an admirer of the CCP. He visited the country 30+ times and scheduled his wedding on anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

How To Appoint a Baizuo Manchurian Candidate VP Yuri Bezmenov · September 5, 2024 Comrades: Tim Walz is the baizuo Manchurian candidate. Baizuo means “white left” in Chinese. It is a term used to describe the pathetic world view of woke Caucasians like Tim Walz, White Dudes for Harris, and AWFLs. The full Yuri glossary of subversive Orwellian doublespeak terms can be found Read full story

For more on CCP Unrestricted warfare:

How To Counter CCP Unrestricted Warfare Yuri Bezmenov · August 17, 2025 Comrades: The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. If one party is at war with another, and the other party does not realize it is at war, the party who knows it’s at war almost always has the advantage and usually wins. Sun Tzu tried to warn us. Read full story

Long live Taiwan, Alex Honnold, and all rogue penguins: