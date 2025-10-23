How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #10: J. Burden
0:00
-1:09:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Call Us Daddies #10: J. Burden

A wise zoomer podcaster reflects on the challenges facing his generation (69 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
J. Burden's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
and
J. Burden
Oct 23, 2025
∙ Paid
2
4
Share

Comrades: J. Burden is a prolific anon podcaster. He is a zoomer wise beyond his years. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • Origin of his anon handle and photo: All the King’s Men by Robert Penn Warren

  • How he noticed the subversion around us through a high school teacher who became a mentor and has appeared on his podcast

  • Zoomer struggles with family formation and the effects of mass migration on real estate, employment, dating, education, and healthcare

  • Charlie Kirk’s legacy and Erika Kirk’s potential to do for young women what Charlie did for young men

  • The Great Feminization and degirlbossification as a feminine energy shift from families to corporations

  • House Conservatives losing influence and what victory looks like

  • The massive gap between left-wing and right-wing patronage - is culture downstream of politics?

  • Virginia/NJ gubernatorial elections as a case study for the nation

The J. Burden Show (Podcast Series 2022- ) - IMDb

His podcast with me from early 2024:

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture