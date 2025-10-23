Call Us Daddies #10: J. Burden

Comrades: J. Burden is a prolific anon podcaster. He is a zoomer wise beyond his years. In our conversation, we discuss:
Origin of his anon handle and photo: All the King’s Men by Robert Penn Warren
How he noticed the subversion around us through a high school teacher who became a mentor and has appeared on his podcast
Zoomer struggles with family formation and the effects of mass migration on real estate, employment, dating, education, and healthcare
Charlie Kirk’s legacy and Erika Kirk’s potential to do for young women what Charlie did for young men
The Great Feminization and degirlbossification as a feminine energy shift from families to corporations
House Conservatives losing influence and what victory looks like
The massive gap between left-wing and right-wing patronage - is culture downstream of politics?
Virginia/NJ gubernatorial elections as a case study for the nation
His podcast with me from early 2024: