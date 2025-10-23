Call Us Daddies #10: J. Burden

Comrades: J. Burden is a prolific anon podcaster. He is a zoomer wise beyond his years. In our conversation, we discuss:

Origin of his anon handle and photo: All the King’s Men by Robert Penn Warren

How he noticed the subversion around us through a high school teacher who became a mentor and has appeared on his podcast

Zoomer struggles with family formation and the effects of mass migration on real estate, employment, dating, education, and healthcare

Charlie Kirk’s legacy and Erika Kirk’s potential to do for young women what Charlie did for young men

The Great Feminization and degirlbossification as a feminine energy shift from families to corporations

House Conservatives losing influence and what victory looks like

The massive gap between left-wing and right-wing patronage - is culture downstream of politics?

Virginia/NJ gubernatorial elections as a case study for the nation

His podcast with me from early 2024: