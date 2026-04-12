Call Us Daddies #22: Wokal Distance

Wokal distance

Why Does the Creative Class Love Third World Marxism?

Back in October I wrote about the rise of what I was calling Third World Marxism, and the role that it was playing in what many of us have been calling “The Material Turn.” My contention there was that we were moving away from the sort of identity-politics-centered activism of the BLM/woke era which revolved around a program of cultural change and activism, and moving towards a political program that focuses on people’s on-the-ground economic and material conditions and which revolves around a program of wealth and power redistribution. This shift away from cultural activism that revolves around changing the culture (specifically how culture treats race and gender identity) in order to transform people’s consciousness, and toward a political program that uses Third World social grievances and decolonization rhetoric to mobilize a program of wealth and power redistribution, is what many of us have been calling “The Material Turn.” The rise of Third World Marxism was a manifestation of that turn…