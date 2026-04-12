How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #22: Wokal Distance
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Call Us Daddies #22: Wokal Distance

A Canadian anon father navigates postmodernism (63 min)
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Yuri Bezmenov and Wokal Distance
Apr 12, 2026
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Wokal Distance is a leading poster focused on postmodernism. Previously, he worked in government in the true north strong and free. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • How working for local Canadian government leading up to COVID radicalized him

  • The Emergent Church subversion starting in the early 2000s

  • Navigating the education system and the woke red-green alliance

  • How Trump and Trudeau broke Canada

  • What is Third World Marxism and how does its emergence echo the 60s?

  • The most effective ways to counter postmodernist subversion

  • Mark Carney as Canadian John Normalson - elbows up!

  • Center for Renewing America and his new book

Wokal distance
Why Does the Creative Class Love Third World Marxism?
Back in October I wrote about the rise of what I was calling Third World Marxism, and the role that it was playing in what many of us have been calling “The Material Turn.” My contention there was that we were moving away from the sort of identity-politics-centered activism of the BLM/woke era which revolved around a program of cultural change and activism, and moving towards a political program that focuses on people’s on-the-ground economic and material conditions and which revolves around a program of wealth and power redistribution. This shift away from cultural activism that revolves around changing the culture (specifically how culture treats race and gender identity) in order to transform people’s consciousness, and toward a political program that uses Third World social grievances and decolonization rhetoric to mobilize a program of wealth and power redistribution, is what many of us have been calling “The Material Turn.” The rise of Third World Marxism was a manifestation of that turn…
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6 days ago · 41 likes · 2 comments · Wokal Distance
Wokal distance
The Sleep of Reason Produces Clown World
If one pays attention to what’s been going on in the world of social media, it becomes fairly obvious fairly quickly that we’re living in a world of nihilism. In fact, I would go so far as to say that it isn’t just that the culture is nihilistic, it is that people have accepted the nihilism and decided to simply treat the nihilism as an irresistible and…
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16 days ago · 69 likes · 7 comments · Wokal Distance

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