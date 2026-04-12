Call Us Daddies #22: Wokal Distance

Wokal Distance is a leading poster focused on postmodernism. Previously, he worked in government in the true north strong and free. In our conversation, we discuss:
How working for local Canadian government leading up to COVID radicalized him
The Emergent Church subversion starting in the early 2000s
Navigating the education system and the woke red-green alliance
How Trump and Trudeau broke Canada
What is Third World Marxism and how does its emergence echo the 60s?
The most effective ways to counter postmodernist subversion
Mark Carney as Canadian John Normalson - elbows up!
Center for Renewing America and his new book
Foot Notes: