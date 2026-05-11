Call Us Daddies #24: Pratt Dads and Blue State Refugees

The dads are back with breaking news. One is fleeing a blue state for a red state. We also cover all of the major fatherhood-related stories in April, including:
Dad of the Month: Spencer Pratt making an inspiring run for LA Mayor after losing his home and hummingbirds to the fires - the future of politics is breaking the fourth wall
Why Honey Badger is moving his family from blue state to red state
Why BaD Dad moved from blue to red back to blue
Lessons learned from a Nigerian hacking my Substack, ProtonMail, and Twitter/X then calling me to extort a ransom payment
What life is like without Twitter access
JPMorgan reverse #metoo hoax and sexually slanderous blood feud
The longhouse rears its ugly head at a child’s birthday party
They/them President of the American Library Association Sam Helmick
The ironies of Rubio Butterfield foundation tech billionaires patronizing ugly leftist slop art
Call Her Daddy, Unwell Network, and girlboss AWFL Alex Cooper’s predictable toxicity
PSA: disobey No Mow May to prevent the tick population from exploding
Polls and Notes:
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