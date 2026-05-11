How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #24: Pratt Dads and Blue State Refugees
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Call Us Daddies #24: Pratt Dads and Blue State Refugees

A bittersweet farewell to a friend who is moving away from our blue zone to a red state and why Spencer Pratt is the ultimate dad candidate (73 min)
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Yuri Bezmenov and BaD Dad
May 11, 2026
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The dads are back with breaking news. One is fleeing a blue state for a red state. We also cover all of the major fatherhood-related stories in April, including:

  • Dad of the Month: Spencer Pratt making an inspiring run for LA Mayor after losing his home and hummingbirds to the fires - the future of politics is breaking the fourth wall

  • Why Honey Badger is moving his family from blue state to red state

  • Why BaD Dad moved from blue to red back to blue

  • Lessons learned from a Nigerian hacking my Substack, ProtonMail, and Twitter/X then calling me to extort a ransom payment

  • What life is like without Twitter access

  • JPMorgan reverse #metoo hoax and sexually slanderous blood feud

  • The longhouse rears its ugly head at a child’s birthday party

  • They/them President of the American Library Association Sam Helmick

  • The ironies of Rubio Butterfield foundation tech billionaires patronizing ugly leftist slop art

  • Call Her Daddy, Unwell Network, and girlboss AWFL Alex Cooper’s predictable toxicity

  • PSA: disobey No Mow May to prevent the tick population from exploding

Polls and Notes:

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Appendix:

Spencer Pratt
Lost Angeles
On a dusty, blood-speckled road outside Jerusalem 2,000 years ago, a condemned man turned to the women weeping in his wake and delivered a a chilling admonition. “Daughters of Jerusalem,” he said as he staggered beneath the weight of the cross, “do not weep for me; weep for yourselves and for your children. For the time will come when you will say, ‘Ble…
Read more
a month ago · 299 likes · 28 comments · Spencer Pratt

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