Call Us Daddies #24: Pratt Dads and Blue State Refugees

Spencer Pratt

Lost Angeles

On a dusty, blood-speckled road outside Jerusalem 2,000 years ago, a condemned man turned to the women weeping in his wake and delivered a a chilling admonition. “Daughters of Jerusalem,” he said as he staggered beneath the weight of the cross, “do not weep for me; weep for yourselves and for your children. For the time will come when you will say, ‘Ble…