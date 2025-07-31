Call Us Daddies #4: Isaac Simpson

Comrades: The time has come for pro-natal propaganda. Who better to banter with on this topic than disgraced propagandist? In our conversation, we discuss:
Joys and challenges of girl dad life
How journos are shocked that the right is mostly comprised of regular fathers trying to protect their kids
Nike goes full pro-natal in a watershed ad for Scottie Scheffler and the best examples of pro-family propaganda
Taylor Swift, Call Her Daddy, and the AWFL threat to civilization in the next era beyond woke
Why communist propaganda like the Zohrantifa is effective
Rolling Stone feature on Isaac and the based literary scene
Highlights from conservative conference circuit
Dad of the month on the Disney cruise
