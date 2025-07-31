Call Us Daddies #4: Isaac Simpson

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

A podcast with our friendly local disgraced propagandist and fellow girl dad about pro-natal propaganda (64 min)
Yuri Bezmenov
Isaac Simpson
Jul 31, 2025
Comrades: The time has come for pro-natal propaganda. Who better to banter with on this topic than disgraced propagandist

Isaac Simpson
? In our conversation, we discuss:

  • Joys and challenges of girl dad life

  • How journos are shocked that the right is mostly comprised of regular fathers trying to protect their kids

  • Nike goes full pro-natal in a watershed ad for Scottie Scheffler and the best examples of pro-family propaganda

  • Taylor Swift, Call Her Daddy, and the AWFL threat to civilization in the next era beyond woke

  • Why communist propaganda like the Zohrantifa is effective

  • Rolling Stone feature on Isaac and the based literary scene

  • Highlights from conservative conference circuit

  • Dad of the month on the Disney cruise

For previous podcasts with Isaac:

How To Astroturf Culture and Super Bowl LIX

Yuri Bezmenov and Isaac Simpson
·
Feb 13
How To Astroturf Culture and Super Bowl LIX

Comrades: Our society and sportsball are fully astroturfed.

Read full story

How To Become the Next Don Draper - Marketing 101 (40 min podcast + exhibits)

Yuri Bezmenov and Isaac Simpson
·
April 25, 2023
How To Become the Next Don Draper - Marketing 101 (40 min podcast + exhibits)

Comrades: I am thrilled to host my friend Isaac Simpson on The Demoralization Zone podcast. He is a “disgraced propagandist” modern day Don Draper who started a new agency called WILL. His Substack The Carousel is hosting some of the most interesting conversations on this platform, including one with yours truly last month. The

Read full story

