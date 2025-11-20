Call Us Daddies #12: Adam B. Coleman

Comrades: Adam B. Coleman is a proud father and imperfect man. He wrote a book called The Children We Left Behind about the intersection of our selfishness and our willingness to sacrifice for our children. In our conversation, we discuss:
His spiritual awakening, baptism, and recent encounters with demonic forces
Christians in name only
What fatherhood means for a man who grew up without a father
Hard-earned lessons that he has taught his teenage son
The normalization of childhood neglect and parental selfishness
Contrasts with helicopter checklist parenting and resource-rich time-scarce families
How families can break the cycle of separation instead of the government
Navigating unaffordable and demoralized schools, nannies, and daycare in blue states
The power of intent and modeling good habits
Why Jim Carrey’s Liar Liar is one of the most wholesome pro-fatherhood movies in history
