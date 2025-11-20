How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #12: Adam B. Coleman
Call Us Daddies #12: Adam B. Coleman

An interview with the author of "The Children We Left Behind" and Speaking Wrong at the Right Time (63 min)
Yuri Bezmenov
Adam B. Coleman
Nov 20, 2025
Comrades: Adam B. Coleman is a proud father and imperfect man. He wrote a book called The Children We Left Behind about the intersection of our selfishness and our willingness to sacrifice for our children. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • His spiritual awakening, baptism, and recent encounters with demonic forces

  • Christians in name only

  • What fatherhood means for a man who grew up without a father

  • Hard-earned lessons that he has taught his teenage son

  • The normalization of childhood neglect and parental selfishness

  • Contrasts with helicopter checklist parenting and resource-rich time-scarce families

  • How families can break the cycle of separation instead of the government

  • Navigating unaffordable and demoralized schools, nannies, and daycare in blue states

  • The power of intent and modeling good habits

  • Why Jim Carrey’s Liar Liar is one of the most wholesome pro-fatherhood movies in history

***All podcasts have a transcript button on the right side beneath the title header:

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Pre-Order My New Book "The Children We Left Behind ...
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
It's An Honor To Be A Father
Becoming a father has been the greatest blessing of my life and an honor my father missed out on. When my son was born, I knew I didn’t want to be like my father: a selfish man who chose everything over his children…
5 months ago · 44 likes · 9 comments · Adam B. Coleman

