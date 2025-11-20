Call Us Daddies #12: Adam B. Coleman

Comrades: Adam B. Coleman is a proud father and imperfect man. He wrote a book called The Children We Left Behind about the intersection of our selfishness and our willingness to sacrifice for our children. In our conversation, we discuss:

His spiritual awakening, baptism, and recent encounters with demonic forces

Christians in name only

What fatherhood means for a man who grew up without a father

Hard-earned lessons that he has taught his teenage son

The normalization of childhood neglect and parental selfishness

Contrasts with helicopter checklist parenting and resource-rich time-scarce families

How families can break the cycle of separation instead of the government

Navigating unaffordable and demoralized schools, nannies, and daycare in blue states

The power of intent and modeling good habits

Why Jim Carrey’s Liar Liar is one of the most wholesome pro-fatherhood movies in history

