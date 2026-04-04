How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #20: We're going back to the f-ing moon!
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Call Us Daddies #20: We're going back to the f-ing moon!

A surprise guest joins to cover Artemis, anarcho-tyranny, Americana, high school sports, and DEI doctors (66 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
BaD Dad's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov and BaD Dad
Apr 04, 2026

Welcome to March Dadness. For our 20th episode and third group chat, we are joined by a fourth friend who was a former federal prosecutor. We banter about:

  • Dad of the month: Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman

  • “We’re going back to the f-ing moon!” kid

  • Observations from road tripping across the Mountain West

  • Anarcho tyranny red guards in black robes vs. dad justice and the Bukele option

  • Community Relations Service

  • Birthright citizenship showdown

  • The importance of high school sports coaches

  • Instilling American culture into kids and helping them navigate AI

  • The best ways to teach reading

  • The dangers of DEI, vaccine schedules, and foreign doctors

  • RIP Noelia Castillo Ramos

Artemis II crew member had heartbreaking talk with daughters before launch
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Yuri Bezmenov
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