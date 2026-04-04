Call Us Daddies #20: We're going back to the f-ing moon!

Welcome to March Dadness. For our 20th episode and third group chat, we are joined by a fourth friend who was a former federal prosecutor. We banter about:
Dad of the month: Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman
“We’re going back to the f-ing moon!” kid
Observations from road tripping across the Mountain West
Anarcho tyranny red guards in black robes vs. dad justice and the Bukele option
Community Relations Service
Birthright citizenship showdown
The importance of high school sports coaches
Instilling American culture into kids and helping them navigate AI
The best ways to teach reading
The dangers of DEI, vaccine schedules, and foreign doctors
RIP Noelia Castillo Ramos