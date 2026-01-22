Comrades: Every new baby is a blessing. Fathers have a duty to protect children from communism. In today’s episode, I banter with two of my best dad friends BaD Dad and “Honey Badger” (making his podcast debut) about…
What it’s like to go from 1 to 2 kids, then 2 to 3 to 4
Why birthrates are still declining despite dads spending more time with kids and chores
Dealing with sick kids and wifejak “mental load” germaphobia
Dad hacks on jailbreaking AI for education and family logistics
Communists crossing the Rubicon to jail opponents in South Korea and Brazil
What Trump needs to do to avoid the fate of Bolsonaro and Yoon
Risk-reward of ending the filibuster and invoking the Insurrection Act
Praying for Renee Good’s orphaned son - is a boy that’s taught to despise his own nature and his father’s values more
broken than a boy who doesn’t have a father?
How I met Honey Badger through Substack
That Justin Murphy tweet about over-parenting
