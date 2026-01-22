What it’s like to go from 1 to 2 kids, then 2 to 3 to 4

Why birthrates are still declining despite dads spending more time with kids and chores

Dealing with sick kids and wifejak “mental load” germaphobia

Dad hacks on jailbreaking AI for education and family logistics

Communists crossing the Rubicon to jail opponents in South Korea and Brazil

What Trump needs to do to avoid the fate of Bolsonaro and Yoon

Risk-reward of ending the filibuster and invoking the Insurrection Act

Praying for Renee Good’s orphaned son - is a boy that’s taught to despise his own nature and his father’s values more

broken than a boy who doesn’t have a father?