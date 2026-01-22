How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #16: Warnings from Brazil and South Korea
0:00
-1:04:19

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Call Us Daddies #16: Warnings from Brazil and South Korea

Two dad friends join to celebrate new babies, share dad hacks, and break down foreign communist lawfare that has domestic implications (69 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
BaD Dad's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov and BaD Dad
Jan 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Comrades: Every new baby is a blessing. Fathers have a duty to protect children from communism. In today’s episode, I banter with two of my best dad friends BaD Dad and “Honey Badger” (making his podcast debut) about…

  • What it’s like to go from 1 to 2 kids, then 2 to 3 to 4

  • Why birthrates are still declining despite dads spending more time with kids and chores

  • Dealing with sick kids and wifejak “mental load” germaphobia

  • Dad hacks on jailbreaking AI for education and family logistics

  • Communists crossing the Rubicon to jail opponents in South Korea and Brazil

  • What Trump needs to do to avoid the fate of Bolsonaro and Yoon

  • Risk-reward of ending the filibuster and invoking the Insurrection Act

  • Praying for Renee Good’s orphaned son - is a boy that’s taught to despise his own nature and his father’s values more

    broken than a boy who doesn’t have a father?

  • How I met Honey Badger through Substack

  • That Justin Murphy tweet about over-parenting

Image
What Would Roof Koreans Do? | Field Ethos

For previous episodes with BaD Dad:

How To Call Us Daddies

Yuri Bezmenov and BaD Dad
·
January 24, 2025
How To Call Us Daddies

Comrades: Call us daddies!

Read full story

Call Us Daddies (Episode 3)

Yuri Bezmenov and BaD Dad
·
June 17, 2025
Call Us Daddies (Episode 3)

Comrades: Happy Father’s Day! My friend Based and Devoted (BaD) Dad is back to banter about all things dad life. We noticed a gap in quality fatherhood content and hope to fill it in a fun way.

Read full story

How To Immigrate from Blue State Tyranny to Red State Freedom - PODCAST with BaD Dad (35 min)

Yuri Bezmenov and BaD Dad
·
March 7, 2024
How To Immigrate from Blue State Tyranny to Red State Freedom - PODCAST with BaD Dad (35 min)

Comrades: Millions of Americans are participating in a Great Migration.

Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture