Comrades: Carlos Alcaraz is the worthy heir as the next legend of tennis after the GOAT Novak Djokovic. At only 22, he has won 6 grand slams and became the youngest man in history to attain the #1 ranking. Today’s piece captures what makes him a special generational talent. It is quite different from anything I’ve written and was inspired by the late David Foster Wallace’s masterpiece Federer as a Religious Experience.

Hope you enjoy this change of pace from the usual programming. Lighter fare helps in these heavy times. Welcome your feedback in the comments.

Carlos Alcaraz is not just a tennis player. He is a time bender. In every rally, he is capable of stretching the sport into the fourth dimension.

The first thing you notice about him is his freakish speed. He covers every inch of the court as if his life depends on it. The sounds of his strings, sneakers, and grunts orchestrate a symphony of hustle.

Time and time again, he tracks down shots that would be clean winners against anyone else. Everyone thinks the point is over. Except him. Then he freezes time, like Neo dodging bullets in The Matrix. He violently, yet smoothly lunges into a slide that consumes yards of space as if they were inches. How did he get there?! Not only does he put his racket on the ball, he makes his return difficult for the poor soul on the other side of the net.

In a split second, predator has become prey. The hunter has become the hunted. With unbelievable creativity and hunger, he reverses an impossible defensive position into a winning one.

VAMOS!

The crowd roars as they witness another moment of magic that the sport has never seen before. Carlos pumps his fist. His demoralized opponents can do nothing but shrug. They did everything right, but still got beaten. When they realize that they need to be perfect for hours to even have a chance, they accept their fate. They cannot escape Alcatraz.

Carlitos has mastered every shot in the book. He can crush forehands at 100 miles per hour. The laser fires cross-court, down the line, and inside-in, crashing into the wall in the blink of an eye. A thunder clap follows his lightning. His serve and backhand are devastating body blows that set up the knock-out punch. They spin with a nasty bite that explodes after bouncing.

Most Spaniards like his idol Nadal specialize in baseline clay court grinding. Carlos innovates by rushing the net with acrobatic volleys on every surface. He relishes improvising trick shots that require many slow-motion replays to even comprehend the audacity to attempt, much less successfully execute. Tweeners through the legs. Flicks behind the back. No-look passes. A human highlight reel set to the soundtrack of fans losing their minds.

Despite his chiseled physique and raw power, his signature is the feathery drop shot. The dropper is even harder to pull off than the smash because it requires the deftest touch, craftiest anticipation, and supernatural court awareness. That is why players rarely tried it BA (Before Alcaraz). He makes shotmaking of the highest difficulty look effortless. Since he brought it back, others have added the drop shot into their arsenals. The imitations are a recognition of his greatness.

Here’s how he mixes in a feather with the hammers. Tennis is all about positioning and time. Carlos pounds away and pushes his adversary back from the baseline. They scramble to stay in the rally, sprinting from side to side in a Sisyphean struggle. The boa constrictor is tightening its squeeze.

As he moves in for the kill on a short ball, he winds up as if to strike deep into a corner. Then he bends time again. He disguises his swing until the last possible microsecond. Instead of whipping the ball from the top, he softly caresses it from underneath.

It dips over the net and dies. The other player is so far away that he is already walking to the corner to grab his towel. Too good. Unplayable. They mutter as the spectator with the best seat to watch their own demise.

Yet the most devastating weapon Charley possesses is one that no legend has ever used. It’s not even a tennis stroke. It’s his smile.

When his grins, he is at his greatest. He, his opponent, and the fans know he is having fun. And when he is having fun, he is invincible.

Even in the most pressure-packed situations, he will flash a smirk. The most poignant example is from the 2025 US Open Final against his rival, Jannik Sinner. The 24-year-old Italian is his only real competition and provides a contrast in style. Jannik is the icy stoic from the Dolomites, while Carlos is the fiery warrior from the Mediterranean. The former is described as an AI bot and suspicion hangs over his covered-up brief suspension for doping. They are the “New Two” princes succeeding the “Big Three” kings of Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal. Their battles have produced unreal rallies that appear to be video game cheat codes. An unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

In the fourth set, Alcaraz has earned two championship points at 5-4, 40-15. History is on his racket to serve it out. He loses both and finds himself knotted up at deuce. The tension is unbearable. Millions of dollars, thousands of rankings points, and records are on the line.

Many Grand Slams have slipped out of grasp from that position. Only a few months earlier, Alcaraz won the 2025 French Open after Sinner failed to close out 3 championship points in a 5-hour epic - the longest final in that tournament’s century-long existence. Djokovic pulled off several dramatic match point saves against Federer, which changed the course of tennis history. The crowd is buzzing that they might see one of those matches that will be talked about forever. No doubt these memories flashed through both players’ minds as adrenaline coursed through their veins.

Then Carlos smiles. In a sport that is all about mental strength, he relaxes when anyone else would get tight and implode. His nerves are calm. The muscles in his face put his mind and body back into a zen flow state. No choking. All clutch. He dominates the next two points, seals the championship, and falls to the ground in celebration.

The aura of Carlos’ trademark smile was forged in a wholesome family. He still lives in his childhood home with his parents and three brothers. During the short breaks when he is not on the road competing on tour, he wants nothing more than to spend quality time with them and eat his mom’s home-cooked food. He remains loyal to the coach who has mentored him since he was 15 - fellow Spaniard and former World #1 Juan-Carlos Ferrero. Every time they embrace after winning another trophy, the love and respect between them shines.

The smile shows that he is a refreshingly relatable bro with global appeal. Playing tennis and making people happy brings him joy. He is a ferocious competitor who could well exceed Novak’s seemingly impossible accomplishments. Mature beyond his years, he has honorably conceded points to his opponents when he didn’t have to. He plays the game the right way with honor.

But he still likes to cut loose partying in Ibiza, golfing with his buddies, and letting his brother shave his head for kicks and giggles. Social media allows athletes to express their personalities in a way that generic post-match interviews and press conferences never could. On Instagram, he mixes classy sportsmanship with light-hearted flirting and trolling. Last week, he shitposted about visiting Alcatraz. Just like any other 22-year-old.

Tennis is the hardest sport because there is nowhere to hide. You have to use every muscle with every shred of effort in every point. No teammates can help. You are on a 78 by 27-foot island. The biggest challenge is your own mind, not the competition. Professional careers do not last long because they are so taxing, mentally and physically. Only the top 100 players in the world can make it work economically.

In victory and defeat, the smile relieves stress. It reflects many life lessons. You can’t win everything. Momentum shifts. Injuries hurt. You relish moments of glory and suffer through tragedy. Time waits for no man. So live with full enthusiasm.

Geniuses like Carlos arrive but once or twice in a generation. God gifted him with the ability to make all of us smile like him. Let him remind us about the white pills off the court while he flourishes on it.

“If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster, And treat those two impostors just the same…” - Kipling at Wimbledon

"Victory belongs to the most tenacious." - Napoleon at Roland Garros

“Pressure is a privilege.” - King at Flushing Meadows