How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
17h

Thanks for the fun trip to Alcaraz Island, Yuri!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tim Condon's avatar
Tim Condon
16h

Nicely written, Yuri. I honestly did not know who Carlos Alcatraz was (don't follow tennis that closely). But I do now...and greatly appreciated!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture