Comrades: The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. If one party is at war with another, and the other party does not realize it is at war, the party who knows it’s at war almost always has the advantage and usually wins. Sun Tzu tried to warn us.

The CCP is conducting unrestricted warfare against America. Similar to the KGB’s ideological subversion campaigns that the real Yuri Bezmenov dissected, this doctrine encompasses many fronts that are unnoticeable to the untrained eye. No other country comes close to coordinating this much intentional damage simultaneously across psychological, chemical, and technological methods. Most Americans have no idea it is happening because the media and politicians from both parties are complicit. Never forget that the CCP has killed more people than any regime in history. Its century-long reign of terror has included the Great Leap Forward, Cultural Revolution, and Tiananmen Square Massacre. Bringing down America from within is its most insidious mission yet.

According to the Congressional Committee on Oversight and Accountability report on the CCP published last year:

In 1999, two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLA) colonels authored Unrestricted Warfare, which has been described as a strategic military vision for the PRC to defeat America through political warfare. Retired Brig. Gen. Robert Spalding characterizes the book as “the main blueprint for China’s efforts to unseat America as the world’s economy, political, and ideological leader… it shows exactly how a totalitarian nation set out to dominate the West through a comprehensive, long-term strategy that includes everything from corporate sabotage to cyberwarfare to dishonest diplomacy; from violations of international trade law and intellectual property law to calculated abuses of the global financial system…. The PLA believes that disintegration of the enemy does not have to occur militarily. Rather, disintegration consists of degrading the enemy’s resolve and impeding its mobilization capacity by sowing divisions within the enemy camp and wooing critical elements over to one’s own side.”

In this post, I will compile 10 of the CCP’s subversive unrestricted warfare activities against America and provide recommendations on countering them. They are weaponizing our freedoms against us. Know what is going on around you. Notice and close the asymmetries. The time for action and accountability is long overdue.

1) Opium War 2.0

Chinese fentanyl has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans since Unrestricted Warfare was published in 1999. That body count is higher than any war have fought. The CCP allied with Mexican drug cartels to spread the poison across our open borders. This is revenge for the humiliation China endured after losing the 19th century Opium Wars. Now that the Trump administration has closed the border, the CCP has found ways to exploit lax drug laws in blue states where Chinese gangs are operating massive illegal pot farms. In Maine, Governor Janet Mills has not lifted a finger to stop it and her brother Paul prepared the forms to transfer ownership of grow sites to Chinese nationals. To salt the wounds, these weed farms use banned neurotoxic pesticides that harm local ecosystems. Close them down, arrest the operators, and prosecute any politicians who have aided and abetted these crimes.

2) Digital Opium aka TikTok

One of the best ways to weaken your enemy is to wreck the minds of their children. TikTok has rotted the brains of an entire generation. The format and substance of the content is designed for addiction and demoralization. Not only is it a conduit for unsavory propaganda that promotes support of CCP, Hamas, and trans, it is a privacy Trojan horse that collects sensitive user data. Meanwhile, the CCP mandates that the version Chinese children use has time limits and educational exercises. TikTok is weaponized digital opium. Shut it down.

3) Thousand Talents Program

Our universities have been taken over by American and Chinese communists. Under the protection of the former, the latter is stealing intellectual property while recruiting traitors. Charles Lieber, the former Chair of Harvard’s chemistry department, is the most prominent example. He was found guilty of six felony counts of concealing his ties to the Thousand Talents Program in 2021. Yet he was only sentenced to a day in prison and a $50,000 fine. Now he has been rewarded with a professorship at China’s prestigious Tsinghua University. For every case that has been uncovered, there are hundreds more lurking. 300,000+ Chinese students are studying in America, many of whom are loyal to their home country. They either return there or infiltrate here to help the CCP compete against us. We must reduce the number all foreign students at our universities by 90%. Save those spots for American students and let the market bankrupt schools that are not able to operate without relying on inflated tuitions for foreign students.

4) Land grabs and bioterrorism

China is acquiring real estate all over the country. From NYC penthouses to farms near military bases, they are pricing out Americans and taking strategic footholds. They have also destroyed large swaths of farmland through biological warfare and have been caught smuggling more. COVID already inflicted millions of deaths and trillions of economic damage. All of this needed to be banned yesterday.

5) ESG, climate hysteria, and deindustrialization

Climate change hysteria has hampered Western economies. The forced transition from fossil fuels to “renewables” has made energy more expensive and less reliable, with catastrophic downstream effects. Many of the toxic wind turbines and solar panels are made with Chinese slave labor. The CCP is cunning enough to exploit the useful idiots of the West who think they are saving the planet by deindustralizing. Meanwhile, China continues to scale up its power grid and carbon emissions. Follow the money to see who is funding the climate NGOs. Drill, baby drill. Don’t virtue signal into the abyss like Europe.

6) Espionage and honeypotting

This classic technique never gets old. A CCP spy served as the late California Senator Diane Feinstein’s driver for 20 years. Fang Fang seduced the hapless California Rep. Eric Swalwell. New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s chief of staff was arrested for spying. This is just the tip of the iceberg. For the gents - if you match with a random Chinese girl on a dating app in the DC area, you’re not as handsome as she thinks.

7) Bribery

Another classic move. Many Democrats have received campaign funds from CCP-linked organizations. Karen Bass and Abigail Spanberger are using this dark money to win elections. Boba Asian politicians like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Texas Democrat leader Gene Wu are firmly in the CCP’s corner. Comb campaign finance records for CCP-linked entities and NGOs. No doubt there are massive RICO cases to pursue.

8) IP theft and national security

The People’s Liberation Army has stolen countless military secrets. Now that AI and drone technologies are so vital, they must be protected. We need zero tolerance policies here. Comb through all contractors, laboratories, and tech companies for CCP operatives who have compromised our national security. Incur massive fines, pursue criminal cases, and ramp up pressure in the court of public opinion.

9) Anchor babies

For decades, Chinese nationals have operated birthing centers in California. Thousands of women pay fortunes to fly in, stay at a maternity hotel, and deliver children who we hand priceless American passports to. We have no clue where their loyalties lie or where they grow up. For the rest of their lives, they can infiltrate America as they please. This is a national security and civil rights nightmare. Close this loophole and end birthright citizenship.

10) Stop Asian Hate and social justice campaigns

Divisive propaganda is perhaps the most pernicious front that enables all the others. Following the 2020 Summer of Love, AAPI social justice groups like Stop Asian Hate popped up everywhere. Although their stated goal is to fight racism, the real objective is to shield the CCP from criticism on any of its sinister activities above. During World War II, there were only 150,000 ethnic Japanese in America. Today, there are over 5 million ethnic Chinese in America. One of my biggest worries is what would happen to Chinese-Americans like me and my family if the CCP attacks America. We would proudly defend America, but the CCP will make us all look bad. Sabotage would trigger chaos and collective punishment. The goal is to demoralize and destabilize so that a crisis could break us.

The enemy is inside the wire. America’s leaders have been asleep at the wheel for decades. This is the critical moment to take action and avoid losing the unrestricted war to the CCP.

