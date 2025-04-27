Comrades: Changing one’s mind is part of life. When presented with new experiences and data, we should be flexible in changing our minds. I have the highest respect for those who are able to remain open to debate, change their minds, and maintain friendships with people who have different opinions.

Today, I will share 20 topics I have changed my mind about compared to 2010. What are major issues you have changed your mind about and why? In 2040, what will have changed our minds about relative to 2025?

In 2010, I was one of the few people left who refused to upgrade to a smartphone. I found it strange how people were building audiences and monetizing them on social media networks. Now I use my phone too much as a Substack anon.

In 2010, I thought NYC was the greatest city in the world and could not imagine living anywhere else. Now I am glad to have moved away and don’t miss it at all. With mixed emotions, I observe its death spiral from afar.

In 2010, I read MSM publications like NYT, Economist, New Yorker. Now I don’t believe any MSM hoaxes and stick to Substack/X.

In 2010, I thought that liberals were compassionate and tolerant. Now I see that they are hateful and intolerant.

In 2010, I believed that the US was a force for good in the world and was net positive helping Iraq, Afghanistan, etc. Now I see how destructive our foreign policy is.

As usual, the spicier and more personal points are behind the paywall…