Comrades: Happy belated birthday, Charlie Kirk.

On October 14, President Trump presented Charlie’s widow Erika with his posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom. It was a gift for what would have been his 32nd birthday. At the age of 22, Charlie published his first book - Time for a Turning Point: Setting a Course Toward Free Markets and Limited Government for Future Generations. Of his four books, it was the most revealing and raw. He outlined a clear vision for the future and spent the next decade making his vision a reality. Charlie is a legend for inspiring a revival and remoralization. In the 5 passages below, he pondered about his fate and martyrdom. They gave me goosebumps - perhaps they will do the same for you.

Charlie studied heroic young leaders like Alexander the Great, Joan of Arc, and Gaius Octavius, and noticed a pattern of martyrdom.

Three great young leaders, two of whom met with fates that could easily cause me to reconsider my efforts if I felt the ‘war to restore America’ were other than a metaphor... So there are numerous well-known names, many tragic endings, and some incredible accomplishments that have become the stuff of legends and sainthoods. But I’m not any of those people. I’m just a 22-year-old who loves individual freedom.

He humbly reflected on the courage of American soldiers at D-Day and the proverbial boat we all need to step off.

They had to know, all of them, that they were likely about to die. Their incredible bravery and sacrifice, made so that others could live, is hard for someone like me to fully appreciate. I’ve lived a life largely in peace, certainly without threat to my own physical existence. When someone compliments me on my courage in starting Turning Point, I thank them graciously but think to myself: Courage? We all need to be able to step off that proverbial boat and fight and be thankful that we don’t have to step off a literal boat in order to restore our freedom. Yet.

Je suis Charlie. No black pilling. He quotes the rallying cry of General Henri du Vergier de la Rochejaquelein, who was killed at the age of 21. The general was ambushed by two Communists, who shot him in the head. La Rochejaquelein served as commander-in-chief of the Catholic and Royal Army, as well as in King Louis XVI’s personal guard. Vive le roi: The King is dead, long live The King!

I want everyone who is reading this book to put it down at the end and feel invigorated, ready to answer a call to action… if you would be free people, if it’s worth fighting for, and you think I’m on to something, then please join me. I can’t help thinking of the famous words shouted by General La Rochejaquelein fighting against the first French Revolution: “Friends, if I advance, follow me! If I retreat, kill me! If I die, avenge me!”

He knew the dangers facing all conservative college students and sought to mitigate the risks. In 2018, he already needed 8 security guards and 30 police officers.

It is easy to trivialize these risks as being remote when you are on the outside. I can assure you these risks are real… it leads to the assembly line production of 18-22-year-old political martyrs. It is easy to speak of the nobility of sacrifice when it is the sacrifice of someone else. Most students don’t show up on a college campus planning to offer themselves up as fodder for a cause.

Charlie’s legendary tale will go on and he looks a bit like the brothers Grimm.

My journey is going to continue. I will collect thousands of these stories over a lifetime By the time I have finished, I am certain to feel like some odd combination of Homer, Chaucer, and the Brothers Grimm.

I will never not get misty-eyed seeing Charlie with his children and Erika speaking of their family:

CJK is watching over us with Billy Graham, JFK, RFK, and MLK: