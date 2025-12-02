Comrades: Within all of us lies the chimp, the panican, and the plan truster.

The chimp is calm and focused. He observes, notices, and prioritizes. His energy is conserved to unleash at critical moments. Chimps understand that there will be ups and downs, but only a few issues really matter. When many chimps recognize a real threat, they chimp out together. They initiate the agentic feedback loop that results in course correction. Wise chimp leaders know that the communists and mass migration are the real danger, so they minimize infighting. Always be chimping. The patriots in control are listening. We are so back.

The panican is a black pilled doomer. He is perpetually in a frenzy, reacting to daily controversies and falling for MSM narratives. Like chicken little, he is always squawking that the world is ending. Panicans can’t see the forest from the trees. Their rash actions cause self-inflicted harm, like selling stocks during the tariffs. They are spiritually leftist, calling for condemnations and disavowals in struggle session smears. In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the panicans muddied the waters with false equivalencies and derailed the momentum for unity. It’s so over.

The plan truster is white pilled. He prioritizes family and God above all else because that is within his locus of control. Yet he is not passive. Plan trusters lead through quiet strength. They find signal in the noise, take action, and effect change. You can find them out and about living their lives instead of falling into fearmongering, doomscrolling, and conspiracy theorying. Occasionally chimp, never panican. Trust in a higher power. Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.

2026 will be a pivotal year. America is turning 250, the age at which most empires fade. Midterm elections, primaries, and redistricting will be fierce battles within the ongoing color revolution. Plan trusters and chimps will shape the outcome, while panicans distract and demoralize.

The administration has accomplished an incredible amount over the past year. They are navigating a treacherous swamp dominated by leftists and establishment RINOs. Red guards in black robes are delaying and obstructing in the courts. The patriots know what time it is and how precious each day is from here on out. We waded into the Rubicon in 2025. Nw it’s time to cross in 2026 or else we will all be butchered in the shallows. Bolsheviks are baying for blood to give Trump the Czar Nicholas treatment and his MAGA kulaks the Charlie Kirk treatment.

This humble samizdat has a few tactical suggestions on messaging. We need more executing, less posting. Speak softer, but wield a bigger stick. Everyone in the administration except Trump, Vance, Miller, and Leavitt should only report to the public once a week to answer the question “What did you get done this week?”

The Press Secretary can provide the highlights every Friday. Radio silence elsewhere will unsettle the media. Keep them off balance. They will panican and further expose their depraved lies. We can remind them how they propped up President Autopen, when he would disappear for weeks at a time. Most importantly, show the American people the tangible impacts of good policies. Perception is reality.

