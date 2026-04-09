Call Us Daddies #21: Chris Bray

Chris Bray is one of the funniest, spiciest writers on Substack. He is also one of the few people who can say he is a journalist, veteran, and PhD. In our conversation, we discuss:
The wonderful beauty of Southern California and how hard it is to ruin a place like that
Investigating LA’s ICE riots, AWFLs, and cougar bridges
Will LA be ready for the Summer 2028 Olympics?
Wealth taxes for a bottomless pit of fraud and failure - what is the point of paying taxes?
Two Republicans leading governor race jungle primaries and Spencer Pratt trying to save LA
Billionaire cowardice
Is TDS an expression of daddy issues?
James Talarico and the Democrats’ woke childless future
Joining The Federalist
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