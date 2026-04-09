How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #21: Chris Bray
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-1:08:25

Call Us Daddies #21: Chris Bray

Spicy banter on cougar bridges, jungle primaries, and daddy issues (69 min)
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Yuri Bezmenov and Chris Bray
Apr 09, 2026

Chris Bray is one of the funniest, spiciest writers on Substack. He is also one of the few people who can say he is a journalist, veteran, and PhD. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • The wonderful beauty of Southern California and how hard it is to ruin a place like that

  • Investigating LA’s ICE riots, AWFLs, and cougar bridges

  • Will LA be ready for the Summer 2028 Olympics?

  • Wealth taxes for a bottomless pit of fraud and failure - what is the point of paying taxes?

  • Two Republicans leading governor race jungle primaries and Spencer Pratt trying to save LA

  • Billionaire cowardice

  • Is TDS an expression of daddy issues?

  • James Talarico and the Democrats’ woke childless future

  • Joining The Federalist

Tell Me How This Ends
"This Is WW3": Chris Bray Visits a Riot
You’re not going to believe me, but wait until I've showed you the evidence: The anti-ICE riots aren’t an ideological threat. In some ways, they aren’t even political, and they certainly aren’t serious as organized radical violence. They constitute real criminal disorder, with significant destruction and disruption, but there’s something else brewing al…
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2 months ago · 757 likes · 259 comments · Chris Bray
Tell Me How This Ends
I Have Found the Palace of Their Queen
A quite nice five-bedroom home in a suburban Los Angeles town, tucked away on a pleasant cul-de-sac, that last sold in 2024 for a little over $5.4 million…
Read more
a month ago · 624 likes · 193 comments · Chris Bray
Tell Me How This Ends
Kitty Takes a $114 Million Walk Into Your Yard
You may have been seeing stories this week about California’s $114 million “cougar bridge,” a newly controversial overpass across the 101 freeway in the Los Angeles suburbs that’s supposed to allow mountain lions and other wildlife to pass safely between wilderness areas. The project is running seriously late and tens of millions of dollars over budget…
Read more
21 days ago · 562 likes · 240 comments · Chris Bray
Tell Me How This Ends
It Puts the Lotion on Its Skin: James Talarico Portrays "Human"
In the 1998 movie “Soldier,” the Kurt Russell character is either fighting or sitting rigidly on his bunk, staring blankly, waiting to fight. When there’s no one to kill, he’s just an object that waits to be activated…
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2 months ago · 502 likes · 245 comments · Chris Bray

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