How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
3h

Tweet link: https://x.com/yuribezmenov22/status/2000920851508535739

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James M.'s avatar
James M.
3h

The era of decisive, competent (mostly male) leaders who take accountability is over. Instead our institutions are led by mediocre, entitled drones who are terrified of originality and transparency.

Their role is to sustain the Blob, and to do whatever it wants. Not only is brilliance and bravery not required for this job - they’re disqualifying traits.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/job-search-part-4

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture