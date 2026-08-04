How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1hEdited

THIS IS THE WAY. Regardless of whether your letter had an impact or not.

Now imagine if tens of thousands did this kind of stuff at the local level.

That there my friends is how we take back our country.

Or we can wait for someone or something to help us.

Yeah, right, they're not coming to save us.

Reply
Share
Londoner's avatar
Londoner
1h

At a minimum it helped. Well done.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture